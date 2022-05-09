A federal bill that will improve navigation for ships entering and leaving the Port of Brunswick has cleared a key committee in the U.S. Senate.
Sponsored by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, the Port of Brunswick Navigation Channel Improvement Act passed the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Wednesday with bipartisan support.
“I’m working across the aisle to improve the Port of Brunswick’s navigation channel,” Ossoff said. “These improvements would strengthen Georgia’s economy, ensure safe shipping operations in our waters and reduce supply chain bottlenecks.”
The act targets three main projects.
“The recommended plan includes expansion of the Cedar Hammock Range bend widener, the expansion of the turning basin at Colonel’s Island Terminal and the creation of a vessel meeting area located at St. Simons Sound,” said Cheri Dragos-Pritchard, chief of media operations, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District.
Loretta Lepore, chief communications officer at Georgia Ports Authority, provides a simple explanation for the objective of the project.
“This is indeed the project that ‘straightens’ out the harbor a bit,” Lepore said.
Ossoff talked about plans to seek support in Congress for channel improvements during a tour of Colonel’s Island in March.
The tour came on the heels of the announcement of the construction of a fourth berth at Colonel’s Island, the largest dedicated roll-on/roll-off facility in the United States and the second busiest in the nation. Some $14.6 million in funding is already in place for the new berth.
Colonel’s Island handled 650,000 units of vehicles and heavy machinery in 2021, a 10 percent increase over the previous year.
In his bill, Ossoff notes that Georgia’s deepwater ports and inland barge terminals support more than 496,700 jobs throughout the state and contribute $29 billion in income, $6.1 billion in federal revenue and $3.4 billion in state and local taxes.
Mentioning expanded production capacity at the KIA plant in Georgia during his March tour, Ossoff indicated that car exports will likely pick up even more at Colonel’s Island in the future.
The terminal will be ready, said Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority.
“As the busiest gateway in the U.S. Southeast for roll-on/roll-off cargo, the Port of Brunswick plays a vital role in the international trade of vehicles and heavy machinery,” Lynch said. “The proposed navigational improvements will allow GPA to serve large vessels with greater efficiency and strengthen Brunswick’s ability to attract and support Georgia jobs.”