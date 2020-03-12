A bill that would prohibit new landfills along the Satilla River could be up for a vote in the Georgia Senate today.
“It’s on the calendar for bills that will be available to be called (to a vote),” said Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, the bill’s primary sponsor. “I think we will (vote on it).”
As proposed, developer Brantley County Development Partners wishes to build a landfill on around 230 acres on a nearly 2,400-acre property that’s split in two by U.S. 82 between Atkinson and Waynesville in Brantley County. The site of the landfill would be on the southern side of the road.
Senate Bill 384 would prohibit the construction of new solid waste disposal facilities — including coal ash — within three miles of the Satilla River. As currently written, it would not affect existing landfills.
If approved by the Senate, it would head to the House for review and secondary approval before hitting Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk for his signature.
Ligon said the bill could be extended to any river, in theory, but that Satilla River has unique qualities that make the special protections appropriate.
“It’s different for many reasons, like the porous nature of the soil, the number of wetlands, the high water table,” Ligon said. “And there’s not really any other pulp mill or industrial-type businesses on the river.”
Satilla Riverkeeper Laura Early pointed out flooding on the property Wednesday.
“It’s not like this is once-in-a-lifetime flooding,” Early said.
The Satilla is a “flashy” waterway, she explained, which means the river rises and falls rapidly due to rainfall and the high water table. And the water table is very high in the Brantley County area, she said.
“It’s basically at the surface,” Early said. “If (the landfill’s liner) ruptures at all, there will be (groundwater) contamination.”
That contamination would inevitably spread to the Satilla River if it occurred, making the landfill a concern for the riverkeeper.
While Early has said in the past the Satilla Riverkeeper organization does not necessarily oppose the landfill in principle, it does support Ligon’s bill.
Many Brantley County residents oppose the landfill, including most members of the Brantley County Commission.
The commission changed zoning laws to block the development in 2017, leading to a protracted legal battle that started in Brantley County Superior Court but is now in federal court.
Some Brantley County residents who spoke with The News said they were concerned about the landfill’s proximity to schools, contamination of the high water table — as most nearby resident rely on private wells — and the impact it could have on property values.
Brantley County Development Partners, the company that owns the property, has a very different take on the bill, calling it a “far-reaching decision with many negative implications for this region and the state of Georgia” in a statement provided to The News Wednesday.
“SB 384 is being promoted as a ‘river protection’ bill but in fact, it’s a poison pill for economic growth along the 200-mile Satilla (River) basin,” the company said in prepared statements. “(The developer) believes that it is short-sighted to promote legislation that would prohibit the construction of a modern, regulated landfill in an area where none exists, and to never have a place to safely dispose of debris caused by the next serious storm.”
According to the statement, the company feels residents have been misled and invited legislators to examine engineering and environmental studies that have been done on the property.
“We hope pro-business and pro-planning legislators will oppose S.B. 384,” the company said in its statement.