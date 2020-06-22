The chairman of the Glynn County Commission says two members of the state delegation are using the murder of Ahmaud Arbery to help a political ally.
Mike Browning is accusing Sen. William Ligon and Rep. Don Hogan of pushing legislation that will empower voters to eliminate the Glynn County Police Department as a favor to Sheriff Neal Jump.
The bill, which will would allow voters to decide whether to make the sheriff's office the exclusive law enforcer in unincorporated Glynn, passed the House on Friday 152-3. Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, was one of three votes cast against it.
The referendum will appear on the November ballot in Glynn County if passed by the Senate and signed by the governor.
"To use the death of this young man, to invoke the name of Ahmaud Arbery who was gunned down while running down a street, to play on the emotions of everyone in the House and the Senate has brought us to a new low in the state of Georgia and no one should be proud of what just took place in the halls of government in Atlanta, Georgia," Browning said.
The bill was a surprise to the county commission. If anything, commissioners were expecting a nonbinding referendum, not a binding one.
"The board of commissioners put enough pressure on (Ligon and Hogan) that they dropped their original plans and opted to go for a 'nonbinding' question on the ballot," Browning recalled. "Since then Glynn County has witnessed the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. ... There are many questions related to this incident that need to be answered, and our community is seeking those answers and at the same time seeking justice and looking for ways to unite and move our community forward to expose racism and how racism denies justice and equality. It is in this atmosphere that Sen. Ligon and Rep. Hogan resurrected their original plans to help a political ally."
The binding referendum passed as Senate Bill 28, which deals with electronic filing requirements of superior and state courts. It was used for the referendum because it crossed over to the House before the cutoff date.
Browning is critical of how Ligon and Hogan have gone about the process.
"They didn’t inform the local government they were taking this action," he said, noting the state constitution gives control over local police departments to cities and counties, not the General Assembly. "It was only because of rumors and questioning by some local commissioners that they admitted what they were doing. These two men never intended to inform all the people of Glynn County of their legislative plans to further empower their political ally, the sheriff."
Sen. Ligon, R-White Oak, predicted Saturday the bill will pass in the Senate.
"Obviously you never know about these things, (but) I do believe it will have a good chance at passage," Ligon said.
Count him as one of its supporters.
"I believe it's the right thing to do, to let the people decide this," he said.
Ligon said last week that questions surrounding the failure of county police to make an arrest in the shooting death of Arbery further fueled a lack of confidence in the department.
It wasn't until the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved in the case that arrests were made. The agency charged three men in Arbery's shooting death in May, more than two months after the Feb. 23 incident.
Jones, opposed to the legislation all along, spoke against the bill on the House floor Friday. He said it violated the Home Rule provisions of the Georgia Constitution, a statement agreed upon by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.
"Voters elect county commissioners to oversee many things in the county, in particular the police department," Jones said. "For very good reason, the constitution does not give authority over a county police department to state representatives and or state senators. This bill blatantly attempts to go around our constitution and sets a dangerous precedent that the legislature can override the Home Rule provisions of our constitution by an act of the General Assembly."
Jones noted the lack of support for the legislation among elected officials.
"The list of Glynn County elected officials supporting this bill is a very, very short list – the two bill sponsors and that’s it," he said. "No other elected officials who is elected solely by Glynn County citizens to represent Glynn County citizens support this bill."
In addition to Jones, opponents include the Glynn County and Brunswick commissions, as well as the local chapter of the NAACP.
"It is clear to me and the Glynn County Board of Commissioners that the bill’s sponsors must be looking at an entirely different set of facts than the rest of us," he said.
"While I realize it’s not customary for bill sponsors to invite opposition testimony in the hearing of a bill, I believe the authors should have taken that extraordinary step and asked the Glynn County Board of Commissioners to testify in committee."
Commissioners wanted to testify but were not invited, he said.
"They were squeezed out of this process, and I find that truth to be very telling," Jones said. "It’s as if SB38’s sponsors do not want the full facts to come out before this body."
Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, said Jones spoke against the bill on the House floor for 30 minutes.
"He just made all kinds of accusations about us which are incorrect, Hogan said. "I think it's a good bill."
It's also constitutional, Hogan said.
Hogan indicated the bill that would offer the option of reducing the police referendum to a nonbinding straw ballot, now Senate Bill 504, could make it out of the House before the session ends.
Other House members voting against the legislation were Reps. Jodi Lott, R-Evans, and Marc Morris, R-Cmming.
The Georgia General Assembly is wrapping up a session started in January but interrupted by COVID-19. Legislators reconvened June 15 to complete the 10 remaining days of the session.