State Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, says a bill passing in the House on Friday to return law enforcement powers in Glynn County to the sheriff will likely make it through the Senate.
Legislation to empower voters in Glynn County to decide the fate of the county police department in a referendum passed the House 152-3.
It now heads to the Senate.
"Obviously you never know about these things (but) I do believe it will have a good chance at passage," Ligon said Saturday about its chances in the Senate.
Count Ligon as one of its supporters.
"I believe it's the right thing to do, to let the people decide this," he said.
The legislation allows voters to determine whether to keep the county police department as the main law enforcer in unincorporated Glynn County or return that responsibility to the sheriff's office. Passage of the referendum would give county government 180 days to effect the transfer.
Ligon said earlier in the week that questions surrounding the county police department's failure to make an arrest in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery Feb. 23 increased a lack of confidence in the county police department.
It wasn't until the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved in the case that arrests were made. Three men were charged in the shooting in May, more than two months after the incident.
In the House, Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, was one of the three votes cast against the measure. Jones has opposed the legislation all along.
"I spoke against it," Jones said Saturday. "It's wrong on so many levels."
Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, was the primary sponsor of the bill in the House. He could not be reached for comment this morning. Hogan and Ligon were co-sponsors of the original bill.
Other House members voting against it were Reps. Jodi Lott, R-Evans, and Marc Morris, R-Cumming.
The Georgia General Assembly is wrapping up a session started in January but interrupted by COVID-19. Legislators reconvened Monday to complete the 10 remaining days of the session.