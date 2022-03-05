A mother of a child with epilepsy is the springboard for state legislation that would set guidelines for public schools where students prone to seizures are enrolled.
Senate Bill 541 would require elementary and secondary schools to have personnel trained to react properly to epileptic episodes on campus at all times when one or more students with seizure disorders are present.
It prohibits the state’s 180 public school systems from violating the school choice of a student with a history of seizures by forcing the child to attend a specific school designated for seizure disorders.
Sponsored by Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, it also would require trained personnel to be on hand during field trips and all extracurricular activities when the group includes a student known to have seizures. A child’s parent can be considered among the trained personnel.
Bus drivers also would be required to be trained in seizure first aid.
The measure has five co-sponsors, including Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick.
“This is a bill that should have happened earlier,” McNeill said. “We should do everything possible to make all of our children safe at school.”
If passed, the Georgia Department of Education would have until Aug. 1 to adopt a plan for all school systems.
Stephanie Barnes, a stay-at-home mother of three in Paulding County, got the ball rolling on the measure.
Paulding County is west of Atlanta.
“My oldest, (who) is 13, was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2017,” Barnes said.
“My daughter is currently homeschooled. However, she is zoned for Paulding County. I have reached out to them but have not heard back yet.”
She said Sen. Anavitarte introduced the legislation at the request of her and her 27-year-old partner, who was diagnosed with epilepsy at age 14.
The Glynn County School System has a plan in place to care for students with seizure disorders, said superintendent Scott Spence.
“Our school system uses the Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) to address the needs of our students,” he said in response to an inquiry from The News. “Our plan would include the MTSS team who would develop the plan and implement the plan to ensure the student is safe while at school or through any school-sponsored activities.”
Response team members include the teacher of the student, school nurse, parent, student and administrators.
“This is consistent with our practice for any students who present medical conditions that may require additional support while at school,” Spence said.
A common complaint of parents is when a son or daughter with a history of seizures is designated as a “special needs” student.
Does it happen in the Glynn County School System?
“It depends,” Spence said. “If the students’ epilepsy negatively impacts school academic performance where the student requires specially designed instruction, then the student may qualify for special education services under the ‘Other Health Impaired’ special needs.”