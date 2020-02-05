This may strike some as counterintuitive: It’s less expensive to dump coal ash in municipal landfills in Georgia than it is to dump common household garbage.
That could soon change.
Legislation sponsored by state Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, Tuesday passed the Senate Natural Resources and Environment Committee would increase the cost of disposing ash.
The committee took up the legislation, Senate Bill 123, last year but decided not to act.
“We talked about it, and we agreed we’d come back and work on it,” Ligon said. “Essentially what this does is...(allow) a municipal solid waste disposal facility — operated by private enterprise or a local government — to impose a surcharge of $2.50 a ton for the materials brought in to the landfill.
“It would raise it up — make everything equal — $2.50 a ton.”
Ligon said the law today basically subsidizes taking in coal ash from other states.
“Everybody should pay their fair share,” Ligon said. “I know the chairman and I worked on a concern that he had, which is what do we do with contracts that are already in existence?”
Committee Chair Tyler Harper, R-Ocilla, said he saw the language change as a business fairness issue.
“I don’t think it’s the legislature’s prerogative…to pass laws that would impact current business contractual agreements,” Harper said.
Language also was added to the original measure, House Bill 792, in 2018 that required a certain amount of the collected fee to be spent in a certain way.
The bill passed and went into effect June 30, 2018. It required the dollar a ton coal ash fee through mid-2025 and $2 thereafter. It also required 50 percent of the surcharges collected to go to one of 11 different purposes.
That’s not working.
“It tied the hands of local governments, and...there are some local governments that have money sitting aside because they can’t spend (it all) in those particular areas,” Harper said. “We’re taking this completely out of the law … to give local governments more flexibility with that funding so they can spend it in areas they deem most appropriate on the local level.”
Megan Desrosiers, CEO of One Hundred Miles, said exempting existing contracts from the bill was a good compromise.
“The majority of existing contracts are between landfill companies and Georgia Power,” Desrosiers said. “We want Georgia Power to excavate ash ponds and move the coal ash to lined facilities. We do want the fee to apply to new coal ash coming into the state. This bill ensures that.”