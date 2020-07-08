A Georgia House bill that would have created a way for the transfer of state heritage grounds and structures into private hands has died in a Senate committee.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved HB 906 and sent it to the Senate where it never made it out of the Committee on Assignments before the legislature adjourned June 26.
That means if proponents want such a measure to pass, they must start over with a replacement bill that would have two years for adoption during the 2021-2022 biennial sessions.
House Bill 906 would have established a procedure in which the Georgia Department of Natural Resources could sell properties. The DNR board, the State Properties Commission, both houses of the legislature and the governor would have to approve such transfers.
The bill was introduced by Darlene Taylor, a Thomasville Republican, who said the measure could help preserve the historic, 6,000-square-foot Lapham-Patterson House in Thomasville that is badly in need of repair and restoration. The DNR doesn’t have the funds for the repairs, nor does the nonprofit that manages the property, Taylor said.
House Bill 906 could have been the salvation of such properties without any loss to the public because all would include a perpetual conservation easement. No more than 15 acres of state lands could be transferred.
Closer to home, it could have also resulted in the sale of the Butler Island Plantation house and grounds just south of Darien. There have been a number of proposals for the property including an inn and a distillery.
The DNR said the new law was needed because it has money to spend on land but not structures. Butler Island is currently managed as a waterfowl management area with fishing ponds, wildlife viewing platforms and a kayak launch among other amenities. The house, which Tillinghast Huston, a former co-owner of the New York Yankees built in 1927, has been unoccupied for years and is in need of maintenance.
Opponents of a possible sale of the property say it recalled the “Weeping Time” in 1859. That’s when Pierce Mease Butler auctioned off 436 enslaved men, women, children, and infants rending families apart to save his plantation from massive debt.
Tiffany Young, a descendent of Butler Island slaves, said that she and other descendants would strenuously object to development of the grounds where their ancestors are buried.
Some proponents of HB 906 cited the loss of a historic Savannah House as one reason the measure was needed. The state razed the century-old Robert Mercer cottage on Burnside Island in 2018 after the governor signed an executive order to allow it.
Robert Mercer was the uncle of the late songwriter Johnny Mercer who spent time in the cottage overlooking the Moon River. Henry Mancini, who composed the soundtrack for “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” and Johnny Mercer won an Academy Award for best original song for “Moon River.”
The house had suffered from years of neglect and the ravages of rain and fallen trees. The final blow came literally from Hurricane Irma.