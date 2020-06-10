When the Georgia General Assembly reconvenes Friday after a long break for the coronavirus, the state Senate will take up a House bill that could place state heritage lands and structures in private hands.
The Georgia House overwhelmingly approved House Bill 906, which proponents say could put state assets under the control of people who could better care for them while wary opponents assert it could endanger some critically important, environmentally sensitive and historic sites.
McIntosh County residents and others along the coast are especially worried about plans for a distillery or brewery on Butler Island, a boggy island between the Altamaha River and the Butler River that was once a rice plantation.
Residents are worried enough that they hastily formed the Save Butler Island Coalition and began collecting signatures on a change.org petition. Under the bill, the state could convey to private entities heritage structures and up to 15 acres of land that would remain protected under perpetual conservation easements.
The process would take a year to 18 months, and transfers would be dependent on the approval of the board of the Department of Natural Resources, the State Properties Commission, the legislature and the governor, said Josh Hildebrandt, head of governmental affairs for the DNR. The process would be the same as the current one that allows transfer of state assets to county and local governments and would also include an abundant opportunity for public comment, he said.
Some are speaking out before the bill passes.
Tiffany Young, a descendant of the Butler Plantation slaves, says she doubts other descendants would accept a commercial enterprise on the grounds where their ancestors are buried.
Young said she understands that in its management of the Altamaha Waterfowl Management Area, the DNR has money for game management but little for preservation especially in this time of shrinking state budgets.
“I get that,’’ she said. She asserted, however, that HB 906 could make it difficult if not impossible for her to hold an annual October gathering of Butler Island descendants.
On the third weekend in October each year, Gullah-Geechee descendants come from Atlanta, Stockbridge, California and some far-flung places to honor those who worked Butler Island’s rice fields. “The gathering,’’ as she called it, is held on the grounds of a Col. Tillinghast Huston’s three-story farm house with meals at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church and trips to St. Simons to the former Hampton Plantation, Cannon’s Point and Ebo Landing.
“We tell their stories, and we sing our songs,’’ she said.
Although she wouldn’t divulge the location, Young asserted that hundreds of slaves are buried on Butler Island and that they deserve respect.
“We want to consecrate it as much as we can. They never had that opportunity,’’ Young said.
Hildebrandt said he understands the concern but said it’s unfounded because no existing protections would be lost.
“House Bill 906 is all about preservation and taking care of our historical and cultural resources in the state,’’ Hildebrandt said. “We’re trying to make it open to anyone who has the care of these properties in mind.”
Some of the entities could include nonprofits such as local historical organizations, and the public would have its say, Hidebrandt said.
“There are so many opportunities for public comment and buy-in,’’ he said.
Under the perpetual conservation easements, the new holders of the property would have to preserve the facades and integrity of any historic structures and could not make any additions that didn’t fit with the existing historic design, Hildebrandt said.
The sponsor of the bill, state Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, said it would bring badly needed funding to preserve heritage property around the state, including one in her district. The 6,000-square-foot Lapham-Patterson House is a state historic site built in the winter of 1884-85 with fish scale shingles, a cantilevered balcony, only two rectangular rooms and inlaid longleaf pine floors. Owner Charles Lapham had it built to escape Chicago winters. Having survived the Great Chicago Fire, Lapham was so afraid of fire that every room in the big house has a door to the outside.
The house is badly in need of repairs and a roof alone could cost $100,000, Taylor said.
“How can I say let’s spend $100,000 on a roof when children need health care and teachers need to be paid?’’ she asked.
If nothing is done, the house, designated a National Historic Landmark in 1975, could eventually be beyond saving, and that would be devastating to Thomasville, Taylor said.
“This is a way to preserve it with no cost to the state,’’ and no loss in protection, Taylor said.
Local people came to her a couple of years ago asking whether private funds could be used through a partnership with the state. The private nonprofit Thomasville Hitorical Center already manages the house and grounds.
Asked if the center would continue in that role, Taylor said it’s too early to tell and it could come down to a bid process.
The late Tillinghast Huston’s farmhouse and dairy barn on Butler Island are also showing their age.
Former Darien City Councilman Griffin Lotson recalled a presentation by those who wanted to establish a brewery/distillery on the grounds but couldn’t say who they were. He said once he began asking questions, he was shut out of the process after he left office in an unsuccessful run for mayor.
The man who beat him, Hugh “Bubba” Hodge, said he remembers the presentation, too, but it seemed a little farfetched, almost “like somebody’s dream” at the time. It included a museum on the island’s history, restoration of the building and maybe even a marina, Hodge said.
Both Hodge and City Manager/Attorney Richard E. Braun said Darien would have a say in the outcome because the city signed a 50-year intergovernmental agreement with the DNR, under which Darien maintains and insures the property, Braun said.
“Anything that requires modification of that lease would require the approval of the city and the DNR,’’ Braun said.
Hodge said he knows the properties are in bad shape, especially the dairy barn, and need restoration.
“I’d like to see it done, but not to compromise the historic site,’’ he said.
The island has a lot of history. In 1790 Maj. Pierce Butler, a Revolutionary War hero and founding father, opened a profitable rice plantation there. Slaves dug canals, built a system of dikes and erected tide gates in addition to planting and harvesting rice. His grandson, Pierce Mease Butler, became the owner but ultimately lost most of his fortune.
In 1859 to pay off his debts, he sold 439 slaves in the largest sale of enslaved people in the nation’s history. The Gullah-Geechee community along the Georgia coast still recalls that break-up of families as “The Weeping Time.”
After rice cultivation died along the Georgia coast, Huston, a former owner of the New York Yankees, bought the island and moved there in 1927 and began farming. He built the big white house that sits west of U.S. 17 and the dairy barn on the east side of the highway.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources now manages Butler Island and surrounding islands as part of the 32,000-acre Altamaha Waterfowl Management Area, but does not use the house or barn.