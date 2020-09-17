College of Coastal Georgia recently announced a new executive-in-residence.
Bill Carter will serve as the new Brown Family Executive-in-Residence in the college’s School of Business and Public Management.
In that role, he will share his more than 25 years of business, leadership and management experience with students and faculty.
“Bill Carter is a wonderful addition to the School of Business and Public Management and all that we do,” said Skip Mounts, dean of the School of Business and Public Management. “The knowledge he has gained throughout his career will greatly benefit anyone who has the opportunity to meet him.”
The Brown Family Executive-in-Residence program gives students, faculty, staff and the community the opportunity to interact with members of the local retirement community who have unique and significant business experiences.
The executive-in-residence is a two-year position and involves lectures, teaching occasional classes, mentoring students, working on special projects in cooperation with the dean’s office, hosting open lunch forums with faculty and students and organizing events for the School of Business and Public Management and the college.
Reg Murphy recently stepped down as the college’s first executive-in-residence, a position he had served since 2012.
Carter said he’s excited about the role and has been eager to offer his expertise to the college since the day he and members of the Retired Old Men Eating Out (ROMEO) club visited the campus for lunch and heard a presentation about the college from President Michelle Johnston.
He was introduced to Mounts, and the two discussed the different ways Carter could support the School of Business and Public Management. When Murphy announced his retirement, Mounts thought Carter would be a great successor.
“When he explained the position to me, it was precisely what I wanted to do,” Carter said. “I’m very happy to be here.”
Carter previously served as a guest lecturer for the University of Georgia graduate school program. His interest was particularly piqued when he learned about the college’s emphasis on student internships.
“I co-opted at Georgia Tech so I have an affinity for that kind of internship — the cooperation between businesses and school.
It enabled me to get through college,” Carter said. “When I heard about the internships here, that got me excited, and I wanted to see what I could do to help.”
Johnston is looking forward to Carter becoming a member of the faculty and a contributor.
“Mr. Carter has already shown his enthusiasm and support for the college,” she said. “After learning about the college, he immediately wanted to get involved and offered his services. I am excited that he has accepted the position of executive-in-residence, and (he) will undoubtedly add to the academic excellence of the institution.”
Carter graduated in 1967 with a bachelor of electrical engineering degree from Georgia Tech. He was hired by AT&T as part of its management development program. Carter became a sales vice president over AT&T’s largest national and international customers, had his sales methods and philosophy incorporated into AT&T’s National Sales Management School and was the proposal manager of the company’s largest telecommunications bid ever, servicing the entire civilian branch of the federal government, worth approximately $25 billion.
After winning the bid, Carter was made president and CEO of Submarine Systems International (SSI) Co., a new company at the time created by AT&T that focused on installing undersea cables for international communication between the United States and other countries. By its seventh year, SSI’s revenues reached $1.5 billion annually, and the company had a net income of $150 million a year.
With the explosive growth of the internet, Carter had the idea of owning the undersea cables and selling internet service. He took the idea to AT&T but was rejected. Carter then took his own idea to an investor whose investment company raised enough money for the first cable. They went into business as Ocean Systems and later became Global Crossing. In less than two years, the company was worth $18 billion.
Carter has also served on the advisory council for the International Telecommunication Union and has testified before Congress regarding the correlation of advanced communications and economic development.
Carter said he is ready to share his knowledge with the college.
“I have some 25 years of experience in big business corporations, having my own business, and being a success at that,” he said. “I want to take that experience and jump-start people that are new to the game and going through the School of Business.”