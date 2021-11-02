Bill assistance available to seniors, medically homebound
Assistance with heating bills is available for residents aged 65 and older and for the medically homebound.
Funds will be administered through the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority at 1 Community Action Drive, Brunswick, on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are exhausted.
The income threshold for qualifying is based on median income. For a household of one, the income threshold is $26,474; the income threshold for a household of five is $59,057.
Residents 65 and older and the medically homebound can begin applying now. Other eligible residents can begin applying Dec. 1.
Call the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority at 912-264-3281 for more information.
— The Brunswick News