Two Florida members of Congress are teaming up to prevent the government from taking advantage of the pandemic-weakened lodging industry.
Bipartisan legislation by U.S. Reps. Bill Posey, R-Fla., and Charlie Crist, D-Fla., is designed to soothe losses during the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring that the government's future per diem is not adjusted down to reflect the current depressed state of the industry. Such an adjustment by the General Services Administration would amount to a decrease in what the government pays for hotel accommodations for federal travelers.
The bill would require the General Services Administration to freeze the 2020 rates for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.
“Setting per diem rates at the 2020 level is one important way that the federal government can help struggling businesses and their employees recover faster," Posey said in a statement to the media.
Passage of the measure would be welcome news to mainland hotels in Glynn County, among the hardest hit in the local accommodations industry the past 12 months.
Suffering the greatest revenue losses in the Golden Isles are those that provided housing for the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at Glynco prior to the outbreak. FLETC suspended off-campus housing last year, holding the count of trainees to the number of dorm rooms available to students on base throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
In Fiscal Year 2018, FLETC's partner agencies shelled out $11 million for off-campus accommodations. The high cost is in addition to $110,000 paid monthly for transportation to and from the Chapel Crossing Road base during the same time period.
One lodging operator near Interstate 95 complained to The News during the early days of the pandemic that he considered himself lucky if he could fill 30 of the 130 rooms daily at his hotel without FLETC students.
The daily per diem rates for lodging in Glynn County are $143 from October through February, as well as during August and September, and $190 from March through July.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, whose district includes Glynn and other coastal counties, favors the bill.
“I am fully supportive of the legislation and I will be signing on as a cosponsor to help move the bill through Congress," Carter said. "The hotel industry, especially in tourism areas like ours, has been hit extremely hard by the pandemic.
"Congress needs to step in to ensure the federal per diem rates reflect the reality of the pandemic.”
Chip Rogers, who heads up the American Hotel & Lodging Association, would agree the industry could use help.
“COVID-19 has wiped out 10 years of hotel job growth," Rogers said in a statement to association members. "Leisure and hospitality accounted for 39% of all jobs lost since the onset of the pandemic — more than any other sector.
"Hotels will remain nearly 500,000 jobs below the industry’s pre-pandemic employment level of 2.3 million employees in 2021."
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau, acknowledges some hotels have had a rougher time of it than others.
"The highway hotels continue to struggle the most, but as more and more people begin to travel and restrictions are lifted, we anticipate the recovery will be felt across the entire county," McQuade said.