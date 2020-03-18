A bill is moving through the state legislature that aims to allow private and homeschool students the opportunity to take courses at college and career academies.
The state senate passed the Quality Basic Education Act last week, and a house committee has since begun discussing the legislation.
The bill allows home study students and private school students to take courses at a college and career academy and authorizes how the funding would be provided.
Rick Townsend, CEO of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy and CTAE director for Glynn County Schools, said this opportunity has been discussed for several years at the local level. If passed, this legislation would expand what’s available to students in this area, he said.
“We thought we could catch some kids who are in a different educational setting who want to go down a career path they may not be exposed to in their setting,” Townsend said.
GICCA offers numerous career pathways that aim to prepare students with practical and soft skills needed to enter the workforce.
The business community, school system and GICCA board began the discussion with hopes of accommodating students who cannot currently benefit from the opportunities provided at the career academy, Townsend said.
Their hope, he said, was that the school system could collect the FTE — “full-time equivalent” — funding provided by the state for those students who take advantage of this policy change.
Right now, private and homeschooled students are not able to enroll in courses at GICCA, but they are able to take dual enrollment classes through Coastal Pines Technical College. Some of the courses are taught on GICCA’s campus.
“We think it’s a good way to expand the programs,” Townsend said.
School districts across the state will be able to decide whether to opt into making this change.