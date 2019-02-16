Now is as good a time as any to talk about Bilali.
Bilali Muhammad was a man of uncommon intellect and resourcefulness. He possessed a keen knack for organization and productivity. He was a natural leader. He was a man of unyielding conviction in his religious practices and faith.
Bilali Muhammad was a slave. He was born a free African in 1770 but was abducted as a boy in the barbarous slave trade. He died an enslaved man on the Sapelo Island plantation of Thomas Spalding in 1857, having never tasted the freedom that would follow this nation’s baptism in fire during the Civil War (1861-65).
On the face of it, Bilali should be just another dismal story in the deep, ugly scar that slavery left on this nation. As reprehensible and abhorrent as slavery was, it is an inseparable part of our American past, especially here in the South.
And Bilali was a most remarkable man, and an intricate part of our local history. Employing the personal attributes described above, Bilali managed to thrive, prosper, proliferate.
His life embodied the traits and circumstances that nurtured the Gullah-Geechee, a people who preserved their African culture while carving unique communities of self-reliance along the Sea Islands of Georgia and South Carolina.
He left a deeper imprint locally. Bilali and his wife, Phoebe, had 12 sons and seven daughters. Their descendants among us today are legion.
Included was the late Cornelia Walker Bailey, the endearing Sapelo Islander and author of God, Dr. Buzzard and the Bolita Man. Her book begins by asking us to imagine a new day dawning in 1803 on Sapelo Island as a man bows to God upon a prayer mat while facing the rising sun in the eastern sky.
“This was Bilali, the most famous and powerful of all the Africans who lived on this island during slavery days, and the first of my ancestors I can name,” wrote Bailey, a longtime island tour guide who died in 2017.
Bilali’s life began in an Islamic village known as Timbo in the Fulani region of present-day Guinea. His parents placed a premium on education, ensuring early on that he was well-rounded academically. This was fortuitous. Bilali was captured by slave traders as a youngster, possibly as early as 12 years old.
He was taken first to the Caribbean, where he worked for some 10 years on the Middle Caicos plantation of John Bell. Spalding acquired Bilali for his Sapelo Island plantation around 1802.
Spalding was a conflicted man. He owned more than 350 human beings, but openly questioned the morality of slavery. He was considered humane and progressive among his contemporaries.
Enslaved people on his land worked under a task system. In this arrangement, the enslaved could pursue personal endeavors once their allotted tasks were completed.
The literate and intelligent Bilali impressed Spalding, who soon appointed him as the plantation’s overseer. Many of the enslaved people along Georgia’s coast came from the same west African region as Bilali.
They brought with them a knowledge of rice cultivation and traditional irrigation practices that were naturally adaptable to the Georgia Lowcountry. They also were much better acclimated than whites to the prevailing malarial conditions of the hot summer months here.
Bilali was one of several enslaved overseers in the area who took charge when the plantation owners and their families retreated to parts inland and northward.
“In certain instances, there was no supervision at all by whites, particularly in the hot mosquito-ridden summer months,” a writer in the Low Country Digital History Initiative writes. This arrangement required the “plantation owner to have a reasonable degree of trust in the head driver.”
Such was the case with Spalding and Bilali. Bilali was even free to practice his Muslim religion, which was shared by several dozen others on the plantation. With Bilali serving as imam over prayer services, these faithful formed “what some historians believe was once one of North America’s earliest known Muslim communities,” according to a blog maintained by the College of Coastal Georgia and Sapelo’s Hog Hammock Public Library.
During the War of 1812, Spalding trusted Bilali with the defense of his Sapelo holdings. Bilali commanded and oversaw the arming of more than 80 enslaved men to fend off an imminent British attack, which never came. “There exists no other documented incident of a slave master arming his slaves in American history,” according to The Living History Heritage Project.
Bilali lived to the ripe old age of 87. Upon his death, a document was found among his personal effects, penned in the Arabic script he learned as a youth. It was believed to be a personal journal. Later translations revealed it to be a treatise on Islamic customs and practices. The text presently resides in the archives at the University of Georgia.
Locally, Bilali’s descendants are our friends and neighbors. Among them is Emory Rooks, a soft-spoken Southern gentleman who spends much of his time greeting visitors to the Harrington School Cultural Center on St. Simons Island.
Bilali’s local forebears would soon convert to Christianity, noted Rooks, a lifelong member of First African Baptist on St. Simons Island.
The legacy of Bilali’s example is one of perseverance, he said.
“He knew how to survive,” Rooks said. “In that era, they learned quick what you can do and cannot do as you go around from day to day. There are (descendants) everywhere now, locally and scattered throughout the country. He is well known and remembered.”