Bike Walk Golden Isles to host community ride

A local organization focused on making cycling and pedestrian safety a priority in the Golden Isles will soon offer a chance to get on a bike and enjoy the benefits of living in a beautiful community.
Bike Walk Golden Isles will host a free community ride on May 17 to celebrate Bike Month in May. The ride will begin near Silver Bluff Brewery in downtown Brunswick. Riders will meet at 5 p.m. and set off for a ride around downtown at 5:30 p.m.
“It’s going to be a really nice ride and family-friendly,” said Tavel Cowan, executive director of BWGI. “This is not a race. It’s just a fun community ride. We’re going to go around downtown. A great way to see our area is to explore by bicycle.”
The group will meet at Silver Bluff afterward for a post-ride get together, and youth members of the Gullah Geechee BRAG Dream Team will offer a free bike valet.
May is National Bike Month, an annual time that the cycling community celebrates by getting outdoors more to enjoy the pleasant weather. Bike Month is also a good time to promote cycling safety, Cowan said.
“Kids start getting out of school, and you notice a little more bikes on the road so you need to pay a little more attention to sharing the road,” she said.
BWGI has numerous plans for the summer, including the release of a map the organization has created detailing local bike and pedestrian routes.
Bike Walk Golden Isles will also be involved in the city’s upcoming Wellness Walk, Run, Bike event and Safety KidsFest on June 3 at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. BWGI will host a Bike Rodeo for youth that will include an obstacle course, a “slow race” that will test who can best ride their bikes as slowly as possible, as well as an “old-fashioned paper boy throw” to see who can hit the target with a newspaper from their moving bike.
Bike Walk Golden Isles was also among numerous local groups that participated in the Community Outreach event April 30 hosted by the city and other partners.
BWGI gave away free bikes during the event to community members who attended.
“We figured that was a really great place for us to be with some bikes that needed new homes,” Cowan said.
The bikes were donated by the Brunswick Landing Marina and fixed up by BWGI to be given away.
“The big thing is to keep these bikes out of the landfill while they still have use,” Cowan said. “We were able to repair them. The Bike Dude came and helped us, especially with new tires and new inner tubes.”
BWGI also checked the brakes and ensured each bike has a light to abide by state law. Several of the bike recipients were children who also received a new helmet.
“Georgia law requires that if you cycle at night you have to have a white light in the front and a red...light or reflector in the back,” Cowan said. “Safety is of course very important to us, so we made sure they had that.”
Anyone wishing to support BWGI is encouraged to become a member at bikewalkgoldenisles.org. Cowan also urged residents to get involved in the city and county’s ongoing comprehensive planning process and ask for better bike accessibility in the Golden Isles.
Cowan encouraged riders of all ages to come out for the community ride on May 17.
“It’s a great way to celebrate our community and the fact that we really do have a beautiful place to explore, and there’s no better way to explore it than being outside and taking advantage of our area,” she said.