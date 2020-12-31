Bike Walk Golden Isles seeks community feedback

An organization aspiring to make biking and walking opportunities in the Golden Isles more accessible has faced some roadblocks this year because of the pandemic, while the activities the group hopes to promote have become more popular for the same reason.
Bike Walk Golden Isles took steps in 2019 to launch a revival in Glynn County, with hopes of working to make the community safer and friendlier for people who walk and bike.
Risk of COVID-19 spread has prevented in-person meetings among Bike Walk Golden Isles organizers this year, which has stalled progress.
“The pandemic has made getting Bike Walk Golden Isles off the ground challenging, but the enthusiasm for biking and walking has grown here (and nationwide) for the same reason,” said Patti Sistrunk, program manager of Georgia Safe Routes to School Resource Center and one of Bike Walk Golden Isles’ local organizers. “Both bicycling and walking are socially distanced ways to get exercise and to get from one place to another. Unfortunately, Bike Walk Golden Isles hasn’t been able to meet in person to develop a work plan, identify leadership and set organization goals.”
A recent grant received by Georgia Bikes, an advocacy group that works to improve bicycling conditions and promote bicycling throughout the state, will allow the organization to provide administrative support for Bike Walk Golden Isles during 2021.
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded Georgia Bikes a $69,655 grant that will fund several outreach and education programs.
“Thanks to the grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Georgia Bikes can continue offering safety education programs and materials to children and adults,” said John Bennett, safety education programs manager for Georgia Bikes and a Bike Walk Golden Isles’ organizer. “Due to the pandemic, we’ve enhanced our online education resources with help from the Georgia Safe Routes to School Resource Center and other partners. In 2021, we will launch a suite of online safety courses for children and adult cyclists, motorists and operators of buses and other heavy vehicles.”
Bike Walk Golden Isles plans to hold virtual meetings early in 2021 and hopes to bring people together again when it’s safe to do so, Bennett said.
In the meantime, a survey is currently posted online seeking input on potential priorities and support for Bike Walk Golden Isles.
“For instance, should Bike Walk Golden Isles focus on advocating for new biking and walking infrastructure or host events or produce education programs?” Bennett said. “Obviously we can do all three types of work simultaneously, but we wanted to begin measuring expectations. We also wanted to get a feel for how many people might want to be involved in the organization and their particular interests and areas of expertise.”
Survey comments so far reveal there’s an enthusiasm locally for an organization that will help make biking, walking and rolling safer and more enjoyable in Coastal Georgia, Bennett said.
“We’ve also connected with people and organizations with whom we can collaborate,” he said. “Robert McDonald, who operates the Brunswick Bicycle Hub Facebook group and organizes local rides, is a good example. Along with people who enjoy riding for fun or exercise, there are also many residents who use their bikes for daily transportation, and we want to serve them as well.”
Sistrunk said she hopes the survey will help identify passionate leaders who will take Bike Walk Golden Isles forward.
“We’re looking for people who work and live in the Golden Isles area who are passionate about walking and bicycling in their community, experience the challenges and are enthusiastic about finding solutions across all the categories … infrastructure improvements, education and encouraging events/programs,” she said.
Bike Walk Golden Isles will need to work with a cross-section of other organizations, agencies and individuals, Sistrunk said.
“We don’t need to reinvent the wheel — so to speak — but Bike Walk Golden Isles will be a valuable part of the system of gears that work together for a more bike- and (pedestrian)-friendly community for everyone,” she said.
The survey is available online at bikewalkgoldenisles.org.