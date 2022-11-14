A recent grant award will further Bike Walk Golden Isles’ mission in the community and allow the nonprofit to hire its first executive director.

The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded BWGI a grant for $54,225, which will support the nonprofit’s mission to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists on local streets and sidewalks.

