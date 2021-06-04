Bike valet service to be offered during First Friday

Those who choose to cycle over to today’s First Friday festivities in downtown Brunswick can stop by Silver Bluff Brewery first to take advantage of a free bike valet service, compliments of Bike Walk Golden Isles.
The local group, which promotes pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly activities and infrastructure in Glynn County, will offer the service from 5-9 p.m. today during First Friday.
BWGI is going through a revitalization process, and this program is one of the group’s first new initiatives, said Van Black, chair of the organization.
The valet service will be located next to the Silver Bluff Brewery and be available for anyone with a bike. Those who leave their bike will be issued a ticket and can retrieve their bike when they leave.
Tyler Vaughn, events director for BWGI, has coordinated the service. He said the bike valet opportunity is part of the organization’s hope of having a visible presence at events that are walking- and cycling-friendly.
“BWGI wants to encourage folks to leave their car at home and pedal downtown to enjoy First Friday in Brunswick,” Vaughn said. “Cycling isn’t just a healthier and greener option of getting around. It’s a lot of fun. It’s really amazing how much more you see when you’re cycling or walking.”
Many have chosen to bike to past First Friday events, Vaughn said, and this free bike valet will provide a safe place for cyclists to leave their bikes when they come downtown.
“Think of it like a coat check or car valet service,” Vaughn said. “BWGI also wants to engage the community on issues involving pedestrian infrastructure and safety, while providing educational information to folks. We’re excited to do all three this Friday.”
Silver Bluff Brewing Company offered the space for the valet, he said, which will be located in the corral on the north side of the brewery, on Monck Street between Newcastle and Grant.