The Brunswick community will have the chance to make the final moments of a state-wide bicycle trip memorable when this year’s Bike Ride Across Georgia ends in downtown.
This year’s BRAG will take place June 4-11 and conclude in Brunswick for the first time since 2017.
Cyclists cover an average of about 55 miles a day for a week on the ride, which begins in Columbus.
An estimated 1,200 to 1,300 riders will take part in this year’s BRAG, including four local youth and their coaches from the BRAG Dream Team Gullah/Geechee Club, which serves ages 11 to 18.
This year’s ride will go through Thomaston, Perry, Dublin, Hazlehurt and Jesup.
“We ride across Georgia just taking in the beauty of the state in various areas of the state,” said Anita Collins, a coach for the local BRAG Dream Team club.
Well-stocked rest stops are offered every 12-18 miles for riders. Each night they will camp, and a layover day in Dublin will provide an opportunity to get extra rest and do laundry.
This year’s ride is called the “Peaches to Beaches” tour of Georgia, and riders will visit farms across the state during the journey.
“For example, in Dublin we will stop at a farm called Greene Acres, and we will have whatever produce they have that’s ready,” Collins said.
Collins said ride organizers have requested that the bikers finish their multi-day ride in the Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Brunswick.
“It will end in the downtown area,” she said. “That’s intentional because the downtown is a beautiful destination, and it encourages more opportunities for the shop owners in the downtown area to be visited by BRAG riders and their families.”
Collins hopes the community will come out and support the riders when they return to Brunswick at the conclusion of the long journey.
“We just hope that the public will turn out and wave flags or banners for our young people that are coming in,” she said.
For the local youth on the trip, it will be meaningful to see not only their family but their community welcome them home, she said.
“They are excited about it because they should be,” Collins said. “It may not be 400 miles this year, but it’s close to 400 miles that they will have ridden on a bicycle.”
Riders learn a lot through the experience, she said.
“Do I stop or do I keep pedaling? Do I push beyond being tired? Do I work well with my other team members? Am I able to work with a group? Can I demonstrate that I can be a leader? Can I demonstrate that I’m able to be respectful of others?” Collins said, listing some of the moments of growth a rider will go through.
It’s a wonderful experience to see the sights of the state from the seat of a bicycle, she said.
“One of the riders said, ‘This is why I love being on my bicycle. I get to see so many things that I can’t see or never pay attention to,’” Collins said.
The team is preparing now by going on regular rides together and traveling to other events. They use the Sidney Lanier Bridge for hill training, and Collins puts a lot of focus on teaching them about cycling safety.
The team also hosts a community ride every month that begins and ends at Howard Coffin Park and covers about five to seven miles. This relaxed ride is easily paced for riders of all skill levels, including children, Collins said.