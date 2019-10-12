Bike rentals could be coming to downtown

As more and more of historic downtown Brunswick continues to undergo a resurgence, city officials are looking for ways to help people easily get around town without having to walk for blocks or look for a parking space.
At Friday’s Brunswick Downtown Development Authority meeting, members discussed possible bicycle rentals and placing strategically located bike racks throughout downtown to accommodate cyclists and merchants.
City officials have been getting advice from Island Bicycle on St. Simons Island on the best way to establish a rental service downtown.
The authority is also looking at ways to show the fun side of Brunswick. Authority members discussed the production of videos to show the many fun activities offered downtown.
DDA director Mathew Hill said the timing is ideal because of the city’s new marketing campaign.
Discussions also included a possible show on Golden Isles TV, which would include a time slot dedicated to the DDA. Authority members did not reach an agreement. One suggestion was to spend the TV money on a quality production that could be posted on social media.
On Oct. 26, the film “Hocus Pocus” will be shown outside at 8 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Mary Ross Park. The film series gets a good response and some of the discussion was about buying a movie screen, rather than renting one for every movie.
NewCity Brunswick, the newly formed organization created to bring more living space and business downtown, has suggested a monthly meeting to discuss common issues.
Individual business trash receptacles are an issue because they take up valuable parking spaces. Authority members discussed the possibility of centralized dumpsters that would be used by multiple businesses as a way to create more parking.
Authority members also approved a Jump Start Grant to help Sundance Tile & Stone move from its current location on Old Jesup Highway to its new location on the 2400 block of Norwich Street.
The business plans to spend $2 million to expand and hire an additional five employees once the new location opens.
“This will be a great new business to have,” Hill said.