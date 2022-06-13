More than 1,000 bicyclists peddled into Brunswick on Saturday completing a 53-mile ride from Jesup, the final leg of BRAG, the six day annual Bicycle Ride Across Georgia.
Borrowing the name of the U.S. 341 yard sale, the Peaches to Beaches BRAG said it would be a ride through Georgia’s farmland starting June 4 in Columbus with overnight stops in Thomaston, Perry, Dublin, Hazlehurst and Jesup before finishing in the parking lot on I Street. They had ridden 369 miles total with the ride into Brunswick the shortest. The longest were two 68-mile rides on the second and third days.
“It’s been an exceptional week,’’ BRAG director Franklin Johnson said. “Dip your back tire in the Chattahoochee [River] and your front tire in the Atlantic.”
There were just over 1,000 riders, a far cry from the 3,000 in the 1990s, but it seemed a manageable ride with riders coasting to the finish, finding their luggage arranged at the backs of rental trucks and then getting in line for lunch served from beneath a tent.
Although it was a hot day, Johnson said it could have been worse because it is summer inGeorgia.
“It could be 95 to 100. Eighty-five degrees in Brunswick in June? How rare is that?’’ he said. “It’s been an exceptional week.”
It was the third BRAG for Don Ellis of Powder Springs. He said it has never disappointed him.
“I always meet wonderful people. It’s been fantastic,’’ he said.
The native of Jamaica said his favorite overnight stop was probably Jesup because he found a Jamaican restaurant there.
Although it was their first BRAG, the Short family of Gardner, Kansas, ride a lot including a ride across Kansas some years.
Shannon Short was the original rider and her husband, Levi, starting riding when they were dating. Now their sons — 16-year-old Ethan and 14-year-old Colby — ride with them. For BRAG, they wore matching U.S. flag jerseys.
Shannon Short said she started riding at age 7 with her family.
Asked when he joined her, Shannon Short answered for her husband.
“Third date. You came with me and my mom. We were training for Tour de Wyoming,’’ she said.
That first ride was a struggle, Levi Short said, but he ultimately got faster than she is on a bike.
The Shorts were looking for things to do in the area where they planned to spend a few days before heading west and home.
Many riders were in groups from their home towns. Between 10:30 and 11 a.m. a large group made the wide turn from Newcastle onto I Street all wearing matching jerseys identifying them as Chattahooligans.
Johnson said their had been no serious injuries all week.