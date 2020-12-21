Bike giveaway attracts lines

Pastor Mark Baker decided at the end of November to nix the traditional Christmas meal giveaway this year at Greater Works Ministry and focus on the youth.
A little more than three weeks later, Baker praised his congregation and some prominent community leaders for pulling off what most people would think was an impossible goal: raising the money to give away at least 500 brand new bicycles before Christmas.
The congregation worked hard to reach and exceed Baker’s goal.
“We really did not know the best way to do Christmas this year because of COVID,” Baker said. “We had an outpouring of support from the community.”
He put out the word on social and print media about the giveaway, and people got the message. A line of vehicles began forming at the church around 8 a.m. Sunday. By the time the giveaway started at 1 p.m., the line of cars stretched blocks from the church and into the parking lot at Brunswick High School.
There were plenty of volunteers and law enforcement officers to direct traffic and turn a potentiality chaotic event into one that was organized and orderly. People were asked to remain in their vehicles while volunteers got the information needed to determine the gifts and size of bicycles needed.
Aleisha Rice, a teacher at Risley Middle School, handed out educational books, writing materials and other gifts, including a chemistry set, at the first stop at the church.
“Everybody likes to get new school materials to start the new year,” Rice said. “As educators, we are constantly concerned about our children.”
While motorists were getting educational supplies, other volunteers asked the age of the children in each vehicle to determine which bicycles they would be given.
The most difficult part of the day was loading the bikes in vehicles because of the requirement that the children who would be getting them be present. In more than one instance, volunteers struggled to load the bikes into smaller vehicles filled with children and not a lot of trunk space.
State Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, was at the church to watch the event as a way to help him get into the Christmas spirit.
“To see something like this is so uplifting,” he said.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, a Greater Works Ministry congregate, said it was gratifying to be a volunteer for the giveaway.
“I’m loving this, the smiles on kids’ faces,” he said. “We’re giving them hope for the holidays and Greater Works Ministry made it so. This congregation is about giving back to the community.”
Harvey said he expects to see more children riding bicycles in Brunswick, which may compel elected officials to ensure they are safe on city streets.
“We’re looking to be a bike community,” he said. “We need more bike paths and better sidewalks.”