Town hall meetings to discuss a proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum have drawn small crowds in different locations on the mainland of Glynn County.
That’s not the case with the meetings held on St. Simons Island.
A second meeting to discuss possible SPLOST projects drew a crowd of about 200. They expressed a variety of concerns and suggestions to Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig, who represents the entire island.
Fendig opened the meeting by explaining the intent of the SPLOST tax and the timeline needed to be followed to have a referendum for voters to consider in the November general election.
Fendig explained there were 46 projects on the 2016 SPLOST approved by voters and 34 of them have been completed. Another four are awaiting right of way acquisition, four are under contract, two are in the process of approval, one is out for bid and one is in the design phase.
Fendig said the last SPLOST paid to pave all of Frederica and Demere roads, most of Sea Palms and Glynn Haven, construct roundabouts and address some sidewalk and drainage improvements.
When people addressed commissioners, they had a variety of observations, complaints and suggestions.
One speaker told commissioners all the unfinished SPLOST projects need to be completed before they ask voters to consider a new tax.
Another speaker asked commissioners to build more biking and walking trails, and to complete the Glynn County portion of the East Coast Greenway, a trail that will stretch from Maine to Key West, Fla., when it is completed.
County resident Jeff Kilgore criticized commissioners for not having a project list for the public to consider. The intent of the meeting is to learn what projects the public wants as a way to generate support for the tax.
‘In the past, we’ve been plagued with poor planning,” he said.
Kilgore did compliment Fendig for his efforts to control and manage growth on St. Simons Island.
A former member of the SPLOST oversight committee for the 2016 projects, he said the public wants to see a list of projects they can consider.
“The problem with SPLOST isn’t the concept, it’s the items,” he said.
Commission Chairman David O’Quinn said he wants to be sure the public supports the projects on the list, which is why the meetings are held.
The big project commissioners said needs to be on the list is the space and security concerns with juvenile and drug courts. Commissioners had proposed a courthouse annex in the SPLOST referendum that was rejected by voters in March 2021.
Another island resident, Charlie Simmons, criticized the way commissioners have dealt with the growing traffic congestion on St. Simons.
“I keep wondering why we are putting a band aid on this, rather than finding a solution,” he said. “You need to do something to get people off the roads.”
Simmons also expressed concern over the need to expand juvenile court.
“Trying to put more juveniles in jail may be a problem,” he said.
Fendig told the audience commissioners do have a vision for the projects, while conceding they didn’t have their act together when they tried to promote last year’s failed SPLOST.
While they don’t have a list, Fendig said sidewalks, bike trails, road improvements, drainage and infrastructure are all considerations for the list for St. Simons.
O’Quinn said consultants will look at different concepts to deal with courthouse security and juvenile court.
“We’re certainly looking for solutions,” he said.
Kilgore suggested the county use unused municipal buildings or rent space at Glynn Place Mall for juvenile court, rather than spend more than $20 million to build a courthouse annex.
O’Quinn said as much as 50% of the revenue generated by SPLOST comes from tourists visiting the Golden Isles. Kilgore disputed the claim, asking for definitive proof. He said the number could just as easily be 25%