The seemingly never-ending bombardment of political ads, mail brochures and text messages promoting candidates for U.S. Senate is finally coming to an end.
Betty Jo Morgan, elections supervisor in Brantley County, said today’s runoff election to determine the winners of the two Senate races has generated more interest than any runoff she can remember.
“This is a big runoff,” she said. “I expect a good turnout.”
Morgan bases her prediction on the turnout for early and absentee voting in the county with about 12,000 registered voters. She said 3,255 early votes were cast and 619 absentee ballots had arrived as of Monday.
Elenore Gale, elections supervisor in McIntosh County, said the runoff has generated lots of interest. In the county with 10,047 registered voters, Gale said 3,090 early votes were cast and another 1,287 mail-in ballots are waiting to be counted.
Gale said she expects the polling places to be busy today.
“I’m hoping everyone will turn out to vote,” she said.
In Glynn County, 19,701 early votes were cast in person and 7,764 absentee ballots had arrived at the elections office so far.
In Camden County, elections supervisor Shannon Nettles said more than 7,600 cast votes during the in-person advance voting period and more than 3,500 absentee ballots have been returned to her office. More than 30 percent of the county’s 36,003 registered voters have cast ballots in the runoff.
“I don’t think I’ve ever conducted one on this scale before. More and more people understand the importance of this and will cast their votes,” Nettles said.
Nettles said she expects a strong turnout for the runoff, adding to the votes already cast.
“I think it will be pretty busy in our normal areas,” she said. “The importance of this election in November shows the importance of this runoff.”
The runoff will also attract voters in St. Marys, where two city council seats will be determined. Allen Rassi, an incumbent, will face challenger Cody Smith in the non-partisan race. Rassi got 49 percent of the vote in the Nov. 3 general election while Smith got 29 percent of the vote in a three-candidate race.
A runoff will also be held between Nathan Floyd, who got 44 percent of the vote in the general election, and Lisa James, who got 32 percent of the vote in the three-candidate race for the Post 6 seat.
Face masks are encouraged but not required. Voting machines will be sanitized often during the day at all polling places.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in all counties.
Here are the polling place locations:
Glynn County
• Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick
• Fire Station No. 2, 1965 Demere Road, St. Simons Island
• Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick
• Sterling Elementary School, 200 McKenzie Road
• Brookman Community Building, 11 Calvin Way
• Satilla Marshes, 573 Palisade Drive
• Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cut Off Road, Brunswick
• Christian Renewal Church of St. Simons, 6530 Frederica Road
• Hampton River, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island
• St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island
• St. Simons First Baptist Church, 729 Ocean Blvd.
• Jekyll Island Presbyterian Church, 475 Riverview Drive
• Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy.
• Southeast Baptist Association Building, 2220 Perry Road
• Glynn County Career Academy, 4404 Glynco Parkway
• C.B. Greer Elementary School, 695 Harry Driggers Blvd.
• Northside Baptist Church, 935 Chapel Crossing
• The Chapel, 114 Harris Farm Road
• College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave.
• Howard Coffin Park, 1430 Lanier Blvd.
• Urbana-Perry Parks, 1805 I St.
• Selden Park, 100 Genoa Martin Drive
Camden County
• Fire Station No. 18, 435 New Post Road, White Oak
• North Camden Action Association Community Center, 1946 Spring Bluff Road
• Woodbine City Hall, 310 Bedell Ave.
• Harbor Worship Center, 140 Colerain Road, Browntown
• Center for Industry & Commerce, 531 N. Lee St., Kingsland
• First Baptist Church, 7354 Harriets Bluff Road, Woodbine
• Harbor Worship Center, 531 N. Lee St., Kingsland
• Department of Driver Services, 333 S. Ashley St., Kingsland
• Camden County Recreation Center, 1050 Wildcat Drive, Kingsland
• St. Marys Church, 101 Pine St.
• Agape Christian Church, 10600 Colerain Road, St. Marys
• St. Marys Welcome Center, 400 Osborne Road
• Three Rivers Church, 101 Miller St., St. Marys
Brantley County
• Hoboken Community Center, 235 Chicago Ave.
• Senior Citizen Building, 789 Burton St., Nahunta
• Waynesville Baptist Church, 25530 Ga. 82
McIntosh County
• Darien Fire Station, 700 Northway
• Darien Church of God, 1140 Blounts Crossing Rd. SE
• Crescent Fire Station, 1127 Old Trail Road NE, Townsend
• Sapelo Senior Citizens Center, 2337 East/West Autobahm Road
• Townsend Fire Station, 2352 Church of God Road NW
• Shellman Bluff Fire Station, 6572 Shellman Bluff Road NE, Townsend