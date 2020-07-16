It looks as though the stretch limos of the shrimping business have arrived in local waters.
At first glance, the stately 114-foot-long trawler Master Tyler would appear capable of putting a serious dent in the local wild Georgia shrimp population. So it would not be surprising if the typically chummy band of shrimping brothers were not exactly welcoming to this trawler and its partner vessel, the 110-foot-long Poncho.
Not to worry, fellas.
The Master Tyler and the Poncho are only here to pick up the trash. The two trawlers from Galliano, La., have been recruited to conduct cleanup patrols during the messy business of salvaging the shipwrecked Golden Ray. When the cutting starts in the weeks to come, the two vessels will patrol outside the 5,000-foot-perimeter environmental protection barrier that now surrounds the 656-foot-long overturned ship.
Its patented Gorilla Nets will drag for any large chunks of steel or other debris that slips through the 5-foot-by-5-foot gaps in the protection barrier’s underwater mesh netting. Each trawler’s pair of 80-foot nets is capable of hauling up tons of junk.
“They are part of our debris recovery unit,” said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, a spokesman for Unified Command. “These 110-foot trawlers are specifically modified to collect debris on the sea floor. They will operate outside the EPB (Environmental Protection Barrier), surveying the area regularly. The 80-foot reinforced nets can handle six tons of waste during each trawl.”
Lifelong local shrimper Johnny Ray Bennett was more to the point.
“Now, that’s a big a$% shrimp boat!” Capt. Bennett said. “I hear they burn 100 gallons of fuel an hour. Lifting six tons? That’ll be something else to see.”
The two trawlers have already arrived. The Master Tyler was visible Wednesday from the edge of Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick. It was tied up to the dock at the Georgia Ports Authority on East River.
The Poncho also is docked locally, Bennett said.
The two vessels look like shrimp boats — very big shrimp boats to be certain, but shrimp boats just the same. Bennett operates his 84-foot Flying Cloud and his 65-foot Dora F just a ways down the East River at the City Market docks. But these two new arrivals?
“Oh, heck, we ain’t got nothing like that around here, I can tell you,” Bennett said.
The Master Tyler and the Poncho are the largest in the junk-hauling trawler fleet of B&J Martin Inc., which is based in the soggy community of Galliano, just south of south Louisiana. The trawlers were designed for work in the Gulf of Mexico, where shrimping is also a pretty big deal.
So is offshore oil-drilling. When an obsolete oil rig is dismantled, the B&J trawlers drag their nets on the bottom to snag any heavy debris left behind. This ensures a clean drag for those that follow.
“The work, mandated by U.S. Mineral Management Services, requires the site to be cleaned to the point that it can be safely trawled by typical Gulf shrimp gear,” according to a 2011 article in Marine Link magazine. The trawler’s Gorilla Net is “a weave of 3/4 inch combination cable at the opening with a body made of twine five-times the strength of a standard trawl net,” the article notes.
Texas based T&T Salvage, the contractor tasked with removing the Golden Ray, recruited the two trawlers. The Master Tyler and Poncho will be part of a multilayer defense of the environment during the crucial final phase of the salvaging project, Himes said.
The VB 10,000 dual-hulled crane barge is expected to arrive later this month from Fernandina Beach, where it has been docked since July 3. The 255-foot-tall crane barge will eventually enter through a gate in the barrier and straddle the Golden Ray, which has sat half-submerged in the St. Simons Sound since it overturned Sept. 8, 2019 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
Winches on the VB 10,000 will power 400-foot-long anchor chains that are intended to cut the ship’s hull into eight sections. The VB 10,000 will then employ chains secured to hulking pre-attached lifting lugs on the shipwreck’s exposed starboard side to hoist each section (up to 4,100 tons) onto an awaiting barge.
The protection barrier’s sturdy nets should catch any stray Hyundais, Kias or other large chunks of debris that shake loose during the cutting process, officials said. An elaborate system of booms, specially-placed current buster devices and oil skimmer boats will be in place to catch escaping fuel from the ship.
Crews spent months pumping some 320,000 of the estimated 380,000 gallons of oil from the ship’s fuel tanks.
And then there are the Poncho and Master Tyler. They will trawl the area regularly to catch any large debris that escapes the barrier’s mesh netting, Himes said. Additionally, sonar devices will search under water to detect additional debris and direct the trawlers, he said.
“They will survey the area regularly, making circles around the barrier,” Himes said. “And we also will respond to the area with 3-D sonar imaging to identify further debris. We’ll be constantly monitoring the wreck site.”
A marine biologist will be on board each ship to help ensure the safety of any marine life caught in the stretch mesh Gorilla Nets’ 4-inch gaps, he said.
“Marine biologists will be on site to serve as natural resources protectors,” Himes said. “They will look out for marine mammals and protected species. And the (trawlers’) nets will be lifted frequently to empty debris and to allow for the release of wildlife unable to escape, fish included.”