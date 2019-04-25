One of the successes of environmental conservation in Coastal Georgia is the rebounding of the sea turtle population, as measured by the number of nests laid along the state’s barrier islands. Statistics presented Tuesday at a sea turtle conservation workshop indicate this year could be the largest on record.
Mark Dodd, head of the state Department of Natural Resources’ sea turtle program, displayed a graph showing an upward trajectory over a significant number of years. While nesting goes in cycles, the last couple years have been above average. Even last year’s number of 1,735 nests, which was below 2017’s 2,187, was above what it could have been.
As it stands, nesting’s growing at around 2.5-3 percent annually.
The pattern tends to indicate this will be a significantly bigger year than last, and some of the people participating in the cooperative meeting pegged it at a record year. Not so much more than 2,500 nests statewide, but topping 3,000.
There were 3,291 nests recorded in 2016, according to seaturtle.org, an online database of sea turtle nesting statistics.
Surveys have to start this year by May 5, and one of the actions pondered during those surveys is nest relocation. Sometimes turtles nest seaward of the high-tide line, leading to the chances that nest gets washed over. But, it’s to be the action of last resort.
“Nest relocation — last year, our state relocation ran about 27 percent, so that was really good,” Dodd said.
Although, he pointed to one instance last year in which a notably high tide before July 4 ended up swamping a number of nests.
“There is a very strong correlation between elevation and hatching success, and that has a positive effect on population size,” Dodd said.
Like everything else, there are tradeoffs — one concern, although not a major one now, is nests at higher elevations tend to get warmer, which tends to lead to a higher ratio of females hatched.
Generally they like to move the nests higher than the largest spring tide.
“A couple days ago, we had a full moon, we had a pretty big tide,” Dodd said. “It was about 9.1 on the Ft. Pulaski tide gauge. Usually we get a lot of wrack deposited on the beach, and when you first go out in early May, you kind of see where this line is on the beach.”
In absence of a wrack line, other beach conditions are taken into consideration to estimate the mark of the highest tide. That’s the primary criteria for making sure a nest is out of the way of the tide — later in the season, there’s another assessment as to whether a nest should be moved because of storms produced by hurricane season.
In terms of high tides, they’re cycling larger as the year goes on, with the largest tides coming in September, which are to come in at around 9 feet. Unfortunately, that does tend to correlate with some of the worst times for tropical cyclone activity.
This hurricane season, the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project predicts 13 named storms, five hurricanes and two major hurricanes, which would be similar to last year, in which there were 15 named storms, eight hurricanes and two major hurricanes.
However, if tide issues are mitigated and dangerous storms take a pass on Southeast Georgia this year, it could be a season to celebrate.