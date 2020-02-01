The Brunswick Landing Marina is considered the southernmost safe harbor from a tropical storm or hurricane on the Atlantic Coast.
The 347-slip marina is about to get even safer.
Construction is set to begin on a new floating structure that will be the “first line of defense” from hurricane-caused waves. The structure, called a wave attenuator, will be built at the south end of the marina. Once work begins, marina manager R. Michael Torras said it will take less than two months to complete the 15-slip dock.
“During normal business, the wave attenuator will be used like any other dock, to store boats, but will be vacated and buttoned down during approaching storms,” he said.
The structure will serve as a wave attenuator during a storm, bearing the brunt of the waves while leaving the other docks and vessels relatively unaffected.
The materials for the floating dock are already on site, and it’s simply a matter of installing the piles and hardware to complete the project.
“They’re like LEGOs,” he said of the assembly process.
An added benefit is the work should enable boat owners to get lower insurance rates for their vessels, Torras said.
Another project planned this year is to create more ways to accommodate catamarans, which are growing in popularity. The problem is the ships are so wide that many marinas are not designed to accommodate them.
A permit request has been applied with the Army Corps of Engineers and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to construct a 250-foot-long by 20-foot wide concrete ramp across the river from the marina on land already owned by the marina.
After the permits have been approved, Torras said he plans to purchase a submersible hydraulic trailer. The machine will be lowered into the water and allow catamarans to drive up onto it and hauled out with a tractor, similar to the way small outboards boats are launched on boat ramps.
“Opening up the marina and downtown Brunswick to this new market should be a tremendous economic boom for all parties involved,” he said. “More business for the marina equates to more business for downtown establishments.”
The marina has recently completed construction of a private 1/2-acre dog park for marina customers.
“We have found that the majority of the time dogs are on cramped boats and do not have any where to stretch out their legs and run off some energy,” Torras said. “To accommodate them we fenced in a ½ acre grassed area that allows owners to let their dogs off the leash and socialize with other dogs. It has been a tremendous success thus far.”
The marina is working closely with DNR officials to apply for a Clean Water Act grant to install pump out facilities at all of the marina’s 16 docks.
Torras also has plans that go beyond the coming year including a condominium complex and a grocery store and gas station on property near the planned Veteran’s Park.
“We’re in talks with name-brand franchising and conducting feasibility studies,” he said. “It will bring a whole new group of customers and help downtown Brunswick.”