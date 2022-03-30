Just over two weeks after a Sunday morning fire shut down the Big Flea thrift store, volunteers will begin sidewalk sales Wednesday to resume raising money for the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia.
Responding firefighters confined the fire to an area where donated items were kept, but the remainder of the resale store nonetheless suffered smoke, soot and water damage, Sher Pollard, director of the store and the volunteer coordinator said.
“It appears that we will basically be starting over from scratch and will eventually need donated items to help us restock as well as needing cleaning materials and supplies,” Pollard said.
Pollard encouraged anyone who is doing some spring cleaning and home clean-out to consider saving any kitchen items, home décor, art, books and jewelry for donation to Big Flea Quality Resale.
The resale store has been a major source of income for the Humane Society and to get that revenue stream flowing again, Big Flea volunteers will sell the store’s sparse surviving inventory from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the store at 129 Shoppers Way just off Scranton Connector, Pollard said.
The sidewalk sales are necessary because the store cannot do or store anything inside, she said.
Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire but have ruled out any issues with the wiring and other components of the store’s electrical system. They have also been advised to not touch anything in the storage area until the insurance adjuster surveys the damage, and that has yet to happen.
“It’s a challenging situation at this point, but we are taking one day at a time and will soon be back on our feet again,’’ Pollard said.
Although the electrical system didn’t cause the fire, it will have to be replaced because much of the wiring melted. As a result, only checks and cash can be accepted at the sidewalk sales because the card reading devices won’t operate without power, Pollard said.
Pollard and volunteer Vicky Jefferis were at the store Tuesday bringing Easter items out of the farthest reaches of the store, ensuring they were clean and getting them ready to display.
At the time of the fire, the Easter items weren’t on the sales floor nor in the storage area.
“We had kept out the Easter stuff. Half was in my garage and half was way, way out in the back’’ in an area the fire didn’t reach, she said.
Just because the flames didn’t reach some items doesn’t mean they were spared. Some of the cleaning supplies that appear untouched can’t be used because the intense heat melted the plastic containers.
As for future sidewalk sales, Pollard said she can’t make out schedules weeks in advance.
“We don’t know how often,’’ she said. “It’ll be a week-to-week decision.”
On-site storage is a problem because the former storage area is beyond use and the other half of the building, although not burned, smells heavily of smoke.
Water from fire hoses went under a fire wall from the storage area into the sales area, she said.
The Big Flea will keep some donations in a trailer while others will be stored at Rummage, a friendly competitor which offered some of its space.
“We thought that was very touching of them to reach out to us like that,’’ Pollard said.
Anyone who would like to help may also make a monetary donation toward the recovery of the Big Flea. To donate online go to hsscg.org, scroll down to the red block marked “donate” and click on an amount. After filling in the required information, enter “For the Big Flea” in the comment box, Pollard said.
Those who want to donate by check may do so by mailing donations to Humane Society of South Coastal Ga., 4627 U.S. Highway 17 N., Brunswick, Ga., 31525. Indicate on the check memo line that the donation is for the Big Flea.