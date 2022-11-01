A planned development called Camden Woods could become a destination for shoppers similar to a smaller version St. Johns Town Center in Florida, if everything goes as planned.

Kingsland City Manager Lee Spell said the development will include 800 residential units and more than one million square feet of commercial property with big box stores, restaurants and smaller businesses.

More from this section

Realtor was shaped by St. Simons community

Realtor was shaped by St. Simons community

Newly licensed Realtor, Jessica Spearman, is ready to hit the ground running. Armed with a deep knowledge of the area, an upbeat attitude, and a determined spirit that never gives up, Jessica is looking forward to helping her clients find new homes. She is excited to be an agent with eXp Realty.