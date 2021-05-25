Glynn County is accepting bids for comprehensive solid waste and recycling collection services.
It’s a contract that is expected to attract a lot of bids, said Dave Austin, director of public works and parks maintenance for the county.
“All the big guys bid on it last time,” he said. “I have no reason to believe it won’t be the same. We expect lots of bids.”
Republic Services has provided the service for the county for at least 10 years, Austin said.
The winning bidder will be awarded a one-year agreement, with the option to renew for the next four years. It’s the same time contract Republic Services has been operating under the past five years, he said.
Sealed bids will be accepted until 2 p.m. on June 18.
Austin said county and Republic officials meet once a month to discuss service and any complaints about trash and yard waste pickup.
“We always get complaints about service,” he said.
But none of the complaints, mostly about missed service, are so egregious that county officials have considered not renewing the contract, he said.
The city also has a contract with Republic. The difference between the agreements with the city and county is the way yard waste is handled.
In the county, customers contract with Republic to pick up bagged yard waste. In the city, people simply bring yard waste to the curb for pickup.
But Republic will not pick up bagged yard waste in the city, which has generated complaints to Brunswick city commissioners.
Bidders are given four alternatives, each with weekly residential trash collection and disposal.
The first alternative is to maintain the status quo, with weekly garbage collection and disposal, and biweekly recyclables collection and processing.
The second alternative is for biweekly recycling by subscription from the resident with no involvement from Glynn County. The third alternative is for weekly residential waste and yard debris collection and disposal, with biweekly recycling by resident subscription with no involvement from the county.
The final alternative is for weekly trash pickup, with the contractor providing two recycle drop off centers, free for Glynn County residents.