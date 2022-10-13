20221004_112502.jpg

Bailey Snodgrass holds a letter sent to her by President Joe Biden in response to a letter she sent to him about her concerns about bullying.

 Provided photo

Bailey Snodgrass endured insults, body shaming and physical bullying starting in sixth grade.

Classmates — mostly girls — jabbed her with pens, ridiculed her for the way she dressed and greeted her with barks and growls.

