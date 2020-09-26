BHS student expected to recover after being stabbed
A Brunswick High School student was stabbed while boarding a bus Friday but is expected to make a full recovery, according to a release from Glynn County Schools.
The incident occurred in the afternoon.
The victim was stabbed in the lower back by another student.
The alleged attacker fled but was taken into custody a few blocks from the school and is facing criminal charges, according to the few details released by the school system.
No other students or staff were injured.
The names of the students involved were not disclosed.
No other details of the incident were released, but the school system is encouraging parents and guardians to remind their children that there is no place for weapons at school and encouraged parents and guardians “to monitor their belongings and the items they may bring to school.”