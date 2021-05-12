Brunswick High senior Shaheim Johnson was recently named among 18 students selected for the Award of Excellence in Georgia when the state’s Department of Education and the Learning Resources System recognized numerous graduating seniors for their outstanding academic, employment and extracurricular accomplishments.
Johnson and the other recipients were honored at the education department’s virtual awards ceremony in April.
Students are selected for this award based on their successful transition to post- secondary education or employment, extracurricular involvement in the school and community and/or acceptance in the United States Armed Forces.
Johnson is dual enrolled at College of Coastal Georgia. He is also active in Student Council, FBLA, the Glynn County Schools Student Advisory Board and the United Community Bank Junior Board.
He has assisted local elementary schools with field day events, volunteers for the Salvation Army and Adopt-a-Family programs and works part-time for Chick-fil-A.
Following graduation, Johnson will pursue a degree in education at Georgia Southern University.
“We are all extremely proud of Shaheim,” said Dr. Pam McKinnon, director of special education services and supports for Glynn County Schools. “He set high expectations and has excelled throughout his school career. His leadership qualities and involvement make him so deserving of this award. We look forward to seeing him continue his success at the next level.”
Jane Infante, a teacher at Brunswick High, nominated Johnson for the honor.
“I have known Shaheim since his first day in high school, and I’ve watched him grow and mature into quite a leader and role model,” Infante said. “He has demonstrated strength of character like few I have seen at his age and a determination to overcome any obstacle that is thrown his way.”
She said she looks forward to watching Johnson bring his bold dreams to fruition in the future.
“I can’t say enough just how proud I am of this young man, and I’m so pleased to see him receive this honor,” she said.
All students recognized at the ceremony will receive a certificate of excellence signed by State School Superintendent Richard Woods.