BHS one act presents region show

Brunswick High School’s one act team is preparing for their region competition, at which they will perform “Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood.”
The team is presenting scrimmage performances this week in the BHS auditorium, including shows at 7 p.m. tonight and Thursday.
Tickets are available in advance through lucy.bryson@glynn.k12.ga.us and any other member of the team.
Tickets will also be available at the door.
The audience is limited to 90 people per performance to allow for safe distancing practices, and asks will be required of all audience members while inside the building.