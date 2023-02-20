BHS band
Brunswick High School’s marching band has been invited to perform in the National Cherry Blossom Parade in Washington, D.C., in 2024.

 Lauren McDonald/The Brunswick News

Brunswick High School’s Marching Pirates are headed to the nation’s capitol to perform in next year’s National Cherry Blossom Parade.

The band has been selected to participate in the 2024 parade in Washington, D.C., and has launched an effort to raise funds to ensure all who wish to participate are able to.

