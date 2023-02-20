Brunswick High School’s Marching Pirates are headed to the nation’s capitol to perform in next year’s National Cherry Blossom Parade.
The band has been selected to participate in the 2024 parade in Washington, D.C., and has launched an effort to raise funds to ensure all who wish to participate are able to.
The parade a nationally televised event and is the premier springtime event in D.C., said John Birge, band director at Brunswick High. It will take place April 13, 2024.
“I could not be more excited for our current and upcoming members and their families,” Birge said. “This is not just an amazing performance opportunity but a chance to push ourselves, to grow, as we build towards the performance.”
The Cherry Blossom Parade began in 1927 to honor and celebrate the gifting of over 3,000 cherry blossom trees from Japan to the United States. The festivities around this event have grown into a national celebration.
Bands are asked to submit a video and audio résumé of past performances for review prior to selection.
“We were fortunate to be selected,” Birge said. “The process includes presenting not just our performance record and ability, but also our program’s ability to facilitate and finance such a large trip such as this. We have made three large scale trips in the past 12 years, successfully achieving 100% participation on each trip, resulting in everyone who wanted to go being able to go.”
Birge said he does not intend to let finances stand in anyone’s way if they wish to make the trip.
“Our motto is ‘Hard work pays off,’ and we will create opportunities for every member to work towards earning their opportunity,” he said.
The band’s first initiative to fundraise is a new Marching Pirate “Cherry Blossom Bound” discount card.
“We are inviting a partnership with any and all area businesses who are interested in supporting our group,” Birge said. “We are asking them provide an incentive to visit their business in the form of a discount — 10%, buy one/get one or buy this and get this.”
This is a great opportunity, he said, to support local youth and bring in more customers, Birge said.
“Our students will then sell the completed cards to help offset their trip cost,” he said. “Everyone wins.”
Any business that is interested in supporting the band initiative is asked to contact Birge at jbirge@glynn.k12.ga.us.