Students in the marching band at Brunswick High School are inviting the community to join them in an initiative that will benefit small business owners in developing countries.
The band is collecting slightly used shoes that will be donated to micro-entrepreneurs in impoverished areas.
The band has partnered with the Funds2Orgs company to host the donation campaign.
“They’ll give us a little bit of money for the shoes we collect, and then they’ll turn and sell them to micro entrepreneurs in third- world countries who can in turn sell them to the people in their communities,” said William Corcoran, the band’s booster club president.
Band director John Birge said he hopes to use this program as an opportunity to teach students about communities in need and ways to make a difference.
“Community service is an important part of our program and is something we are striving to instill in our members,” he said. “Many times we use our activity, performing music, as our community outreach. This is a unique opportunity for us to serve others on a much larger scale.”
The students will not just be collecting the shoes, he said, but will be sorting, packaging and taking part in having these shoes shipped globally to developing countries.
“Once delivered, these shoes will allow men and women to take ownership in selling footwear to support their families and communities,” Birge said.
A push for donations will continue through Sept. 2. A big drop off event is also planned from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 17, when the band’s box truck will be parked outside Brunswick High and open for people to drop off shoes.
The band is working with numerous local business that are serving as donation locations.
All types of shoes will be accepted other than ski boots or skates.
Corcoran, who began serving as booster president last year, said he hoped to find a fundraiser for the fall to compliment the major car wash fundraiser the band does every spring.
“The real reason we’re doing it is to give back,” he said. “…The community has given to us, to the band, a ton over the years, and we’re trying to find a way to give back. It helps you clean out your closet, helps a (developing) country.”
It’s an exciting year for the Brunswick High marching band, said drum major Alex Stephan, a senior.
“Our band had grown a lot,” she said. “And this is going to help us and help the community as well and those in (developing) countries.”
Tucker Corbitt, a junior drum major, said this is a simple way to help others.
“Instead of us just throwing out old shoes that we don’t want, we can give them to people who need them,” he said.
This is a great way to declutter a closet and help local students with an important project, Birge said.
“This project is an easy way for our community to help themselves, help our band program and help people around the world provide for their families,” he said. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”