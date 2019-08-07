A still silence hung over the patch of bare dirt that was enclosed by an orange mesh barrier fence at midmorning Tuesday outside The Brick on St. Simons Island.
As early as Friday, this sprawling piece of shade under old oaks had been the scene of happy laughter from active children, scampering about on the sprawling tree fort that had stood for more than six years at the property in the Airport Plaza off Demere Road. But the demolition crew arrived early Monday, making quick work of the tree house and adjoining structures that were connected by a rope bridge.
“We came to work yesterday morning, and they had already started,” said Tavia Harrison, who co-owns the martial arts, tumbling and fitness studio with her husband, Joey Harrison. “Some kids were crying yesterday, and the parents were upset too.”
The tree fort was destroyed at the behest of the Airport Plaza’s new landlords, Village Holdings, Tavia Harrison said. Officials there expressed concerns to the Harrisons that the structure presented a legal liability, she said. She said Village Holdings officials offered certain “parameters” The Brick could meet in order to keep the tree fort standing.
“They said there were some parameters we could meet in order for them to be cool with the liability. We couldn’t meet them,” she said.
The tree fort was built specifically as a recreational outlet for young students of The Brick by the plaza’s previous landlord, Brumbach Development. Brad Brumbach’s two sons were enrolled at The Brick going back to its original site in Redfern Village. Both young men are now martial arts black belts: Josh a rising senior at Glynn Academy who recently scored a perfect 36 on the ACT college entrance exam; and Zach, now a student at Georgia Tech.
“I owned the complex, and I built that tree house exclusively for The Brick to use,” Brumbach said. “People would come by over the years and take pictures with it. They loved it. And it saved those three trees. Instead of additional parking, it was a way to keep it as green space, something people could actually use and have fun with.”
The tree fort fit nicely with the variety of youth programs at The Brick, which offers classes in various martial arts as well as tumbling and other fitnesses classes for kindergarteners through adults, Harrison said. The facility offers summer camps, day camps, and after school programs.
“Over the years, if I had to guess, we’ve had over 1,500 island kids go through here, for camps and stuff like that,” she said. “We’ve had birthday parties out there, families wanted their picture with it. We used it constantly.”
In an era when children are at times characterized as overly preoccupied with electronic and computer gadgets, the tree fort provided an outlet for fun, old-fashioned playtime, Harrison said.
“Especially during summer camp, they were out there every morning for snack time, they’d go back out for lunch and then again in the afternoon,” Harrison said, holding back tears. “We used it constantly. We’ve worked to build a place where kids are not just playing video games but getting out and being active. Just the imagination they were able to use while playing on it. You’d be watching them create games. It was a wonderful thing to have.”
The Airport Plaza came under new management in the spring, Harrison said. She said the new landlords first mentioned the possibility of The Brick losing the tree fort about a month ago.
“We had been trying to negotiate with them,” Harrison said. “They told us this would be the end result. We weren’t able to meet the demands that they had.”
Several calls made seeking comment from the Airport Plaza’s landlords were not returned Tuesday.