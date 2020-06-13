What started as a simple mouth swab before soccer practice has turned into something Connor Behrend plans on doing until he can’t anymore.
The former Glynn Academy soccer standout has donated bone marrow twice in the last two years to an anonymous man in France through Be The Match, the largest bone marrow registry in the world.
“There is something I feel is greater than myself that was kind of pulling me to do this,” Behrend said.
The process began in 2014 during Behrend’s freshman year at Presbyterian College when people from Be The Match talked to the team about their organization. Behrend said everyone got swabbed and then went to practice. There’s a 1 in 500,000 chance that any of the guys on the team would be matches for people in need of donations.
After Behrend got swabbed, he kind of forgot about the whole thing — until he got the call.
Almost a year ago exactly, he said Be the Match called and said he was one of three people who matched with a patient.
“So I learned a little bit about this patient, and it turned out it was a 56-year-old man from France who had Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Behrend said. “Once I heard he was 56, it struck a chord with me because that was my dad’s age when he passed away a couple of years ago. So when I heard that, I was like ‘I’m 100 percent going to do this.’”
Then he found out the patient is from Léon, France — the same place Behrend lived for a month during the semester he studied abroad. These two coincidences helped him make a decision.
Behrend also talked to one of his teammates who was matched up with someone before him.
“I talked to him about it before the procedure and what it was like, and he helped me motivate myself to do it,” Behrend said.
While Behrend is a healthy guy, others around him have struggled with health issues.
“I feel fortunate enough that I can provide something that some people might not have, or they might have a weaker immune system,” Behrend said. “It seems like something so minor to me, but yet it means so much to somebody else. Why not try to help somebody? That’s kind of the outlook I always take on it.”
Before the process began, Behrend had to get multiple shots that helped increase his white blood cell count.
The procedure itself takes about six hours.
“You have one needle go into one arm, and that draws the blood out. You had to sit there for six hours, and you can’t move that arm at all,” Behrend said. “Then it runs through a machine that cycles out all the white blood cells, and then you have a needle in your other arm, which returns the blood. It’s not painful. It’s certainly not comfortable sitting there for six hours, but other than the initial prick, you kind of forget about it.”
The organization ships the white blood cells to their destination.
The patient has his white blood cells depleted, taking away most of the body’s immune system. After that, the patient receives the new white blood cells that will help fight cancer.
“I did that procedure May 2019,” Behrend said. “Then I got a call about a month and a half ago. The patient was doing great, but he’s starting to kind of slip again. So I guess they needed a little boost of some more of my white blood cells.”
Donating bone marrow hasn’t always been an easy process. While Behrend didn’t have any issues with the procedure, sometimes people have to be put under anesthesia.
“The scary part was if you couldn’t find one of the veins or something happened that morning, you had to go with the old school method when they knocked you out,” he said. “I didn’t tell my mom that until after.”
While the chance of being a perfect match for someone is slim, Behrend said he will donate again if the opportunity arises.
“Oh, yeah, I would 100 percent,” Behrend said. “I’ve committed myself to this, and it’s been an amazing process throughout the two to three years since I’ve been dealing with this one patient. I’m interested to see what happens in the future, if they have another match with another patient. Either way, I’m 100 percent committed to doing this until I can’t do it anymore.”
Behrend participated because he was able to and wanted to do something for someone in need. He didn’t get paid for his donation. He instead chose to be selfless.
He is now in his final year of law school and leaning toward practicing environmental law.
“I think it’s one that pushes that process, you know,” he said. “We need to protect the Earth and keep what’s on it healthy and safe. I guess it leans towards the same type of principle of trying to donate whatever you can to help somebody.”
To donate or learn more about Be The Match, visit www.bethematch.org.