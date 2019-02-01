The Golden Isles College and Career Academy team that competed in the annual Rockin’ Brunswick Stewbilee this past weekend may have been the youngest contestants at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
They were also, arguably, the loudest and the most excited.
The students carried that infectious energy throughout the day on Saturday, as they doled out servings of stew and encouraged the event’s judges to drop a vote in their team bucket.
Their loud exuberance — and tasty stew — earned the GICCA team the “Grand Champion” title at this year’s Stewbilee, which was the first time the students and their culinary class instructors had entered the contest.
“They were so excited,” said Chef Angela Causey, one of two instructors for the culinary pathway at the Career Academy. “They were so much fun to be with.”
Sixteen teams competed in this year’s Stewbilee. Each team cooks up its own version of the classic Brunswick stew recipe and serves portions to the hundreds who come out to the event. A panel of judges makes the final call on the winners.
GICCA’s team began its preparation for the event about a week in advance. The introduction and advanced courses that make up the culinary pathway at the school all had the opportunity to participate in the competition.
The students hosted their own miniature Stewbilee the week before the contest. The classes divided up into small teams, each of which prepared their own version of stew. The students then voted on their favorites, in both the morning and afternoon class sessions. Then the morning’s winner and afternoon’s winner went head to head to determine the final recipe the GICCA team would serve at the Rockin’ Brunswick Stewbilee.
“I was trying to figure out a way to get them excited about it, and I thought that that would be a good way,” said Chef Haley Meredith, the advanced course instructor.
The schoolwide contest turned into a nail-biter, and to break ties the class instructors had to pull in students who happened to be walking past in the hallways, so they could try the stews and cast a vote.
The winning team’s stew had a spicy kick that set it apart from the others, said Mikaya Walker, a sophomore at Brunswick High who was part of the winning team in the schoolwide contest.
“It was different because it started off not as spicy, but then as you continued to chew the food it got spicy,” she said.
That flavorful stew turned out to be a hit at the official Stewbilee on Saturday. The team arrived early at Mary Ross that morning ready to hype up their recipe, Haley said.
“They were very, very energetic — I should have had more coffee,” she joked.
Michael Stalvey, an agriculture education teacher at GICCA, smoked the meat for the students. By the end of the preparation for taste-testing and then for the event itself, the GICCA team had purchased 45 pounds of chicken, 30 pounds of Boston butt and 20 pounds of brisket, Haley said.
“It was a lot of meat,” she said. “A lot of animals were harmed in the making of this competition.”
When the judge’s called out the GICCA team as the winner on Saturday, not only as “Grand Champion” but also for second place in the “People’s Choice” category and first place in the professional division, no one was surprised to see the students react with the same vigor that had carried the team through the day.
“This was a good start to the year,” Causey said.
When the students returned to class on Monday, each received a copy of the weekend edition of The Brunswick News, which featured on its front page a large photo of the Stewbilee’s winning team. The GICCA students’ excitement in the photo jumps off the page, to the point that one can almost here them cheering.
“The competition got them excited, and it kind of inspired them to want to do well,” Haley said. “It’s fun for them to see other people get to see their work.”