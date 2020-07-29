Ten traditional patients were relocated Wednesday to a new 32-bed unit at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital providing additional space for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a system official said.
“They’re physically moving them there this morning,’’ Chief Operating Officer Christy Jordan said about 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Transferring those 10 patients from a “medical/surgical unit,’’ allowed the hospital to expand to 91 the number of beds dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 patients, Jordan said.
“Twenty-four of those are critical care,’’ or intensive care, she said.
Before the coronavirus struck, the hospital had 24 [Intensive Care Unit] beds,’’ but now has 36, 24 for COVID-19 and 12 others for those with traditional issues such as heart attacks and strokes, Jordan said.
The health system will continue filling beds in the new 32-bed unit as staff can be hired to work there, Jordan said. That unit was brought on line ahead of schedule as construction contractors shifted resources there and away from less critical work in an ongoing renovation of the hospital.
Also, the hospital had 91 COVID-19 patients Wednesday morning, up from 82 the day before.
“That number continues to climb,’’ Jordan said
Jordan also clarified that although some less critical people are remaining with ambulance crews when they are brought to the emergency rooms, they are not waiting in ambulances in the parking lot.
The patients are brought inside the emergency room on a stretcher where some have to wait with the attending EMTs before the ER staff takes over care, Jordan said.
“We don’t allow the paramedics to release the patients to our care until we have a place to put them,’’ she said.
That wait has ranged from 30 minutes to an hour, but the hospital tries to free up the EMTs as quickly as possible so they can respond to other calls.
Once the transfer of care is complete, the patients may be in a bed in a passageway until a treatment room is available, but they are in the care of the emergency room personnel, Jordan said.
Jordan couldn’t say if the additional beds will speed up that process, but she said, “the additional beds provide flexibility.”
Due to COVID-19, people have been more reluctant to call an ambulance or otherwise show up at the ER for ailments that are not true emergencies, Jordan said.
Some of that may be out of fear of exposure to the coronavirus at the hospital, she said.
“We don’t see as many people inappropriate for emergency,’’ Jordan said.
As the number of coronavirus patients increases, the load is wearing on a staff that has been fatigued for months.
“People are tired,’’ Jordan said. “We’ve been doing this for months.”
The number of cases in Glynn County increased dramatically after July 4 when out-of-town tourists began flocking to the beach. Nonetheless, there has been no marked increase in admissions of out-of-town patients as a result of the virus, she said.
“Almost all are individuals from our service area,” Glynn and Camden counties and also Brantley, McIntosh, Charlton and Wayne, Jordan said.
Very from people from outside Georgia have been admitted.
“Usually, those … are back home by the time they’re sick enough for hospitalization,’’ Jordan said.
Jordan and other health officials have said if people stay home when sick, maintain a social distance of six feet from others, wash their hands frequently, wear face masks when around others outside their homes and avoid crowds, the spread of the virus could be brought under control.
Although Gov. Brian Kemp has not issued any face mask mandates, he has advised people to wear them.