The Golden Isles has been named on the list of best islands in the nation the past eight years.
Getting national recognition for the beaches, golf courses, hotels and other amenities is one of the reasons for continued record bed tax collections in the Golden Isles.
October bed tax collections were up nearly 7% compared to the previous year. The annual Georgia-Florida game at the end of October helped drive those numbers, according to officials with the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau.
November’s be tax numbers were 3% lower, likely due to cancellations from the threat of Hurricane Nicole at the beginning of the month.
But the revenue per available room was up by 8.3%. And the average daily rate for a room rose by 7.2% over the past six months. There is also a 10% increase over the next six months compared to the same window last year.
There is only a 1% projected increase in occupancy during the winter season from September through February.
Some fluctuation is expected over the next six months. This month’s numbers are currently tracking 3.5% behind the 2021 records, which can be attributed to a slowing economy, increased average daily rates and additional inventory.
A more normal holiday travel season is expected this year for the first time in two years.