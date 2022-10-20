For the first time in more than two years, bed tax collections in the Golden Isles are lower than the previous year.
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, said bed taxes were down 6% last month at Wednesday’s Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce board of directors meeting. Rates are still $34 a night higher than a year ago, but McQuade said he is already seeing daily rates lowering and predicted they will continue to fall.
Still, bed taxes are 4.5% higher than the records set last year.
“There’s still something to be happy about,” he said.
College of Coastal Georgia President Michelle Johnston said at the meeting the college is on the short list for funding to expand its nursing program. If approved, she said the college will get $16 million to expand the program.
“It’s not a done deal but we’re getting a lot of support,” she said.
Board members were also introduced to Brian Weese, the new CEO of Golden Isles College and Career Academy.
He told board members one goal is to make sure the community understands the academy’s role in public education. He wants to get students thinking early about their career goals.
“I don’t know if we tell our story very well,” he said. “We’re here for the community.”
• PaR Marine is expanding its operations with a $25 million project that will create 50 new jobs.
• Ground should start moving soon for a new Buc-ees store on Interstate 95 at Exit 42. Bill Austin, chairman of the Golden Isles Development Authority, told board members county commissioners will be asked to approve the business’ sign and that dirt should begin moving soon.
• Important upcoming events include the Leadership Glynn class kick-off dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Silver Bluff Brewing Company. The teacher externship kick off is Nov. 1-3. And the annual Grits & Issues Breakfast is 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.