For the first time in more than two years, bed tax collections in the Golden Isles are lower than the previous year.

Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, said bed taxes were down 6% last month at Wednesday’s Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce board of directors meeting. Rates are still $34 a night higher than a year ago, but McQuade said he is already seeing daily rates lowering and predicted they will continue to fall.

