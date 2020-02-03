Beachview Books ends its final chapter

It’s hard to beat a sale like the one Nancy Thomason held at Beachview Books: Take one, get one free. Or two or three, as many as you can carry staggering to your car.
Thomason has closed the bookstore she opened in St. Simons Island’s village 43 years ago.
“I am turning in keys on Friday,’’ she said a week ago.
The final chapter is written, she said, and the book is shut.
A couple of signs out front said all the books are free although Thomason sold some things such as book and movie posters, collectible post cards, some random golf clubs and a couple of pool cues.
Some things must go, but aren’t for sale.
“I’m taking down Larry’s picture and taking it to UPS,’’ she said of the painting of Laurence Gwynn. It has been a fixture on the wall for decades, and he sometimes sat beneath it, a fixture himself. It serves as the author’s picture on “St. Simons Book of Hours,’’ Gwynn’s slim volume of poems.
One poem says:
A child plays alone in the park,
The teeter will not totter.
Getting stuck for want a balance
Struck.
Victor Howard published it at Saltmarsh Press, and Howard’s picture also hangs on the wall.
Gwynn’s and Howard’s images overlooked Thomason as she sat in her familiar place behind the counter looking out onto Mallery. Beachview Books was the rallying point for Save the Beach, a group of island activists, who went up against Save Our Sand in the 1990s, a county effort to nourish St. Simons’ beach with sand pumped from offshore.
“We met here,’’ she said. “We fought the thing more than once.”
There were fighters on both sides, but Bill Diehl, author of “Sharky’s Machine,’’ “Primal Fear,’’ and other novels gave his voice to Save the Beach. Scrapping with county commissioners was no challenge for Diehl. During World War II, he lied about his age, enlisted at 17 and served as a ball turret gunner aboard a B-24. Diehl came out of the war with a Purple Heart, a Distinguished Flying Cross and three Air Medals. His wife, former Atlanta TV personality Virginia Gunn, spoke as well as Diehl wrote and won a term as a county commissioner having stopped the pumping of so much as a singe grain of sand onto the beach.
Thomason always held book-signing parties for Diehl at her shop.
“They were always my best. Bill was so surprised anybody would come, and we were mobbed,’’ she said.
She wondered what to do with a pair of faded-to-gray Converse Chuck Taylors that George Dawes Green wore the year he wrote “The Juror,’’ his second novel made into a movie. It starred Demi Moore and Alec Baldwin. Samuel L. Jackson starred in the film version of his first novel, “The Caveman’s Valentine.’’
She also did the first signing party for Tina McIlroy Ansa’s debut book, “Baby in the Family.” Did any southern writer have better titles than Ansa’s “The Hand I Fan With,’’ “Ugly Ways,’’ and “You Know Better?” OK. Maybe “Wise Blood” and “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter,’’ books I’m sure once occupied the shelves of Beachview Books.
Speaking of shelves, Thomason wanted them all cleared. As they were stripped bare, those were free, too.
The store had a perfect exposure looking north. The morning sun streamed in lighting the collection of portraits, posters and stuff.
She could watch the tourists pause and then step in to browse. At one time, locals dropped in as they came to do business in the village. She used to see five to 10 familiar faces a day.
“The village isn’t like that anymore. There’s no drug store, grocery store or post office,’’ all of which were once close by, she said.
Local people have no need of the novelty toys, T-shirts and fudge. They get those if they go to Gatlinburg. They still come for the excellent restaurants, especially during the increasingly short low season when they don’t have to wait long for a seat.
Thomason said she’s leaving simply because 43 years is enough, and there are other things she wants to do.
“In my perfect world, I would take two or three months off and go to Europe and come back and find my shop stocked with books. I could run it again for a couple of months and take off again,’’ she said.
But stocking used books is not easy. She bought books at yard sales and estate sales, and sometimes her faithful customers brought books. She had run out of Eugenia Price books in the giveaway until a package arrived Monday. A customer had sent her five, and those went on shelves at the front where the late Price’s books always sat.
She did sell some new books like Ansa’s, Green’s and Jingle Davis’ “Island Time.”
And she’ll sell again, at antique sales where she’ll offer some of the antique maps and prints, some dating to the 18th Century she has collected.
Smiling at the memory of old departed friends like Diehl, Gunn and Roland Smith, the unofficial mayor of the unincorporated island who wore a coat and tie everyday and rode an adult tricycle with a flag flying.
“There are ghosts in this place,’’ she said, but there won’t be any new ones.
“I’m going to miss it,’’ she said. “I’m not going to mourn it.”