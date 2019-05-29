Beachgoers out and about despite heatwave

They may have had to put on extra sunscreen or eat their dripping ice cream cones a bit faster, but the blistering heat didn’t stop townspeople and vacationers from going out to enjoy the St. Simons Island village and beaches on Tuesday afternoon.
Yet most everyone who was out and about agreed that the heat was indeed tremendous. Almost everyone who was at the pier stayed under the covered section. One beachgoer compared the heat to a specific part of the devil’s anatomy.
While cooling off by some water spouts outside the Coast Guard beach entrance, Dodge County resident James Wood said the heat would not deter him and his family from going to the beach.
“We live so far away right now, but we plan on moving to Nahunta in the next month,” Wood said. “So we’ll definitely keep coming out.”
Wood’s sister said the heat was even noticeable when she was swimming in the ocean.
“There were parts of the water that you could feel were much warmer than others,” she said.
Wood’s 10-year-old nephew Rylan Warren said sunscreen and blue raspberry italian ice helped him beat the heat.
Heat, strong heat and hotter-than-heck heat are what most people in Georgia and the rest of the Deep South felt outside over Memorial Day weekend and the prior week. A record-breaking heat wave that arrived before summer even officially began brought highs of 95 degrees Tuesday high to the Brunswick/St. Simons area. According to The Associated Press, five cities in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida experienced temperatures of 100 degrees or more this week.
Savannah’s Monday high of 102 degrees broke the record for the month of May, and was higher than any temperatures recorded this year in Phoenix, Ariz.
While the South is known for its higher temperatures around spring and summer, a heat wave like this occurring this early on in the season is not common said Pete Wolf, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
“We don’t get heat waves this time of year,” Wolf said.
Wolf also said it’s the dryness of the air that also makes this particular heat wave more noticeable.
“Dry air heats up faster, which is able to push temperatures to record highs,” Wolf said.
Like all heat waves, this one will come to an end, but the question of exactly when is on the minds of many Georgians. Wolf said that while he hopes this isn’t something that will persist all summer, people can expect temperatures to remain high for the time being.
“As far as the temperature goes, it’s going to stay 6 to 10 degrees above normal for the next few weeks,” Wolf said. “The heat index, which is what the temperature feels like outside, is going to be near 100 degrees.”