The beaches on St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea islands are now open to the public for exercise purposes.
The openings follow an executive order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp repealing actions by the Glynn County Commission and the Jekyll Island Authority to close them.
The order, currently in effect, closed several types of businesses and required residents to stay in their homes unless engaging in essential activities, which includes shopping for household essentials and food, seeking medical attention, going to the pharmacy and outdoor exercise, among other activities and tasks.
The order is in effect through April 13.
The order also rescinded any laws passed by local governments intended to address a public health state of emergency, such as the COVID-19 outbreak, put in place since March 1.
Among those is the county’s decision to close the beaches and a ban on new guests at hotels, motels and short term rentals on St. Simons and Sea islands, according to Glynn County spokesman Matthew Kent.
Jekyll Island Authority spokeswoman Alexa Orndoff said the same for Jekyll Island.
The county commission passed both the beach closure and rental ban in an attempt to reduce the number of people coming to and staying in the Golden Isles area, hoping it would slow the spread of COVID-19.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning said he supports the executive order and noted it requires anyone on the beach to keep 6 feet apart from other people. In addition, he said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is forbidding beachgoers from carrying chairs or tents with them.
Despite that, he expressed some dissatisfaction with the decision, saying it set the state and local governments at odds.
“I do question whether it sends the message we want to send our community when you close the beach … and here we are a couple of weeks later and the beaches are opened up,” Browning said.
The order also prevents local governments from enforcing the executive order, he said, which means county police and sheriff’s deputies don’t have any power to make sure people are actually using the beach for exercise purposes. That will be the responsibility of the DNR and Georgia State Patrol, he added.
“Those things are out of our control,” Browning said.
While the commission had no formal stance on the order, he said it may meet within the next few days to consider what it could do about the situation.
“We’re going to hope and pray his decisions, like ours, are for the good of the state,” Browning said.
