Beach Week 2019 kicks off on Jekyll Island

The state Department of Natural Resources kicked off Beach Week on Monday, educating visitors to Jekyll Island on the importance of protecting coastal habitats with activities and demonstrations.
“When we have CoastFest, people come to us. This is our chance to bring it to them, the beachgoers,” said Jennifer Kline, DNR coastal hazards specialist and Beach Week coordinator.
Kline said the idea for Beach Week came to her 14 years ago. She saw beachgoers hauling buckets of sand dollars out from the shallows, either unaware or unconcerned that they were alive and in the shallow water for a purpose. The annual event was conceived as a way to educate beachgoers on why and how they should work to protect the Georgia coast and its assets.
Since then, the event has grown to include several other organizations and has taken on the task of educating the public on a variety of beach conservation concerns. The Beach Week show will be on the road today, educating visitors on Tybee Island from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Wednesday, the agencies will post up at the old Coast Guard station parking area on St. Simons Island, again from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Last year, the Coastal Resources Division’s tent focused on the red drum fish and its habitat, the subject of a special conservation license plate the DNR had just debuted at the time. At this year’s Beach Week, Kline was tackling oysters.
“They’re good for water quality, stabilizing habitats and for food,” Kline said, showing off a cluster of oysters similar to what might be found in an oyster bed in the marsh.
One mature oyster can filter as much as 50 gallons of water a day, she explained, making the humble bivalve mollusk an essential part of its environment.
“That’s why we’ve got the 50-gallon drum here, to help them visualize it,” Kline said.
While oysters were the CRD’s focus, each tent included a variety of handouts, activities and lessons. CRD personnel also showed off a live horseshoe crab to beachgoers, garnering plenty of interest from some and a little less from others.
“One little girl cried because she didn’t want to get near it,” Kline said.
Representatives of several local agencies, including the 4-H Tidelands Nature Center, Okefenokee Swamp Park, University of Georgia Marine Extension, the DNR’s Law Enforcement Division and the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, set up tents on the village green in Jekyll Island’s Beach Village on Monday for the purpose of educating the public on good stewardship of Georgia’s coastal habitats, including the marsh and beaches.
Two game wardens with the Law Enforcement Division stationed on the green offered as much information one could want on environmental regulations, and not just limited to oysters.
You can’t take oysters from just anywhere, said game warden Colt Shaske. They have to be more than three inches and can only harvest in specific recreational harvesting locations. Commercial harvesting is subject to another set of regulations.
“If we can speak to them here before they get out on the water, it helps us,” said Cassidy Gerstorff, a DNR game warden.
Susie Heisley, supervisory refuge ranger at Okefenokee Swamp Park, said she and her colleague had talked to folks from as far off as Michigan and southern Illinois about the park’s flora and fauna and the importance of protecting the swamp habitat.
A variety of taxidermy animals and preserved skulls were displayed across the park’s table. Heisey used the props to explain and demonstrate facts about each creature.
“When people come to the Okefenokee, they want to see alligators, so we have an alligator head, and we tell them what’s safe and not safe to do around an alligator,” Heisey said. “If you want something different from the beach, come and see us.”
Mark Williams, DNR commissioner, said this education is important. He encouraged members of the public to stop by.
“People will only protect what they love and understand, so it’s important that we do this,” Williams said.