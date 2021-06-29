Years ago, Jennifer Kline and other employees of the state Department of Natural Resources noticed beach visitors picking up living sand dollars found in the sand.
Many beachgoers, Kline knew, were unaware these small creatures were even alive.
That observation inspired an idea for a new event in the Golden Isles — an annual Beach Week, which aims to educate island visitors about the natural wonders of the coast. The events are held each year just before the Fourth of July holiday, when an influx of visitors creates a large audience for local conservation groups to reach.
“It’s really just bringing the education to the beachgoers and letting them know what’s here on the coast, what they can see, how to be better stewards,” said Kline, the event’s coordinator, who has led Beach Week for nearly 15 years. “Each year, we may change what we’re educating them about — fish species to sea shells to oyster habitat, water quality, coastal hazards, those types of things.”
DNR was joined Monday for the first day of Beach Week on Jekyll Island’s Village Green Lawn by representatives from the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, Tidelands Nature Center, Department of Public Health’s Coastal Health District and Child Occupant Safety Project.
Beach Week will move today to the old Coast Guard Station beach access area on St. Simons Island, where booths will be set up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kelly Hill, green growth specialist for the Georgia Coastal Management Program, which is housed in DNR’s Coastal Resources Division, said Beach Week events, which are free, highlight the area’s coastal resources.
“I love living here, and I think it’s a beautiful place,” she said. “We’re really trying to educate people about what we can do to keep it that way … I think it’s really exciting that we can, for our work, talk about protecting the places we love.”
Dawn Zenkert, coordinator for the Tidelands Nature Center on Jekyll Island, participated in Beach Week on Monday, sharing information about the center’s ecology programs and popular kayak tours through the island’s salt marshes. Tidelands is part of the University of Georgia’s 4-H program.
Beach Week, she said, teaches the next generation about the importance of protecting natural resources, like those found throughout coastal Georgia.
“It’s a great way to catch visitors going to the beach, or...as they’re passing here, and teach them a little bit about the ecology and the conservation of the barrier islands,” Zenkert said.
Celeste Rivenbark stood behind the large skull of an adult male loggerhead sea turtle and shared information about the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, where she works as an educator.
“This was a massive one,” she said, gesturing to the skull of the turtle, which could have weighed up to 400 pounds. “We also have educational resources about things we try to teach about. We want to make sure that if people are out on the beach at night they know that red light is more turtle friendly than white light.”
Beach visitors are encouraged not to use white lights out on the beach, such as flashlights or cell phone lights. Doing so can potentially hinder nesting sea turtles or their hatchlings.
Nesting season began in May and will continue into the fall, and during that time there are many ways for visitors to protect the nesting process.
“While people are visiting, they love to visit the beach. We want to make sure what they’re doing on the beach is turtle friendly,” Rivenbark said. “We also encourage people to knock down any sandcastles or fill holes and leave the beach as clean as they found it...because it is loggerhead nesting season, so we have loggerheads on our beaches most days.”
Rangers from the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge shared information with Jekyll visitors Monday about the refuge, located about an hour from the island.
“We see a lot of our visitors that come from the coast to spend a day at the swamp, and we always like to come and support the Georgia DNR with this event just because it’s great visibility for us, and we always like to work with our conservation partners,” said Susie Helsey, supervising ranger at the refuge.
DNR canceled Beach Week last summer because of the pandemic. The event returned this week with a new addition — a booth at which visitors can receive COVID-19 vaccines.
“We’re definitely happy to be able to do this event in person again,” Kline said.