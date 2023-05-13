Glynn County officials are making preparations for the summer season that begins Memorial Day weekend at county beaches.
Paris Wyland, the county’s beach manager, said the season officially begins on beaches May 26 with lifeguards watching beachgoers.
They are typically on duty from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
To date, 21 beach lifeguards have been hired, the number needed to fully staff the beaches on St. Simons Island.
The county has been working to fill the lifeguard positions, including 36 at the public pools at Neptune, Howard Coffin and Seldon parks.
Some lifeguards who worked the county’s beaches will return this year. County officials also held a job fair at College of Coastal Georgia to recruit candidates.
Beach lifeguards will have more help to keep swimmers safe with a new warning system that will let them know if it’s dangerous to go in the water. The system will use red, yellow and green lights, similar to traffic lights, to let swimmers know when swimming is safe.
Beach safety week will be observed the week prior to Memorial Day.
The county is planning reminders to promote the event.
Lifeguards will be on duty until Labor Day weekend, though the county will lose about half of them in early August when they return to school.
Some will continue to work weekends until the season ends.