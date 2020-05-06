The Department of Natural Resources will allow a ban on beach gear on Georgia beaches to expire tonight.
DNR game wardens, among others, have patrolled the beach to enforce the order — issued by DNR Commissioner Mark Williams — since it was issued on April 3.
The ban is set to expire at 11:59 p.m.
Under the order, umbrellas, chairs, coolers and tents were banned from all beaches in the state, including those on St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea islands.
Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order mandating social distancing and banning groups of more than 10 is still in effect through May 13.
“(Game wardens will) still be out there, they’ll still be doing patrols, but they’ll only be looking for those things,” said DNR spokesman Josh Hildebrandt. “They’re not looking for those four items anymore.”