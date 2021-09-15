The Glynn County Commission will consider a beach control ordinance at Thursday’s meeting that will ban the consumption or possession of alcoholic beverages on St. Simons Island beaches Oct. 29-30.
The intent of the alcohol ban the Friday and Saturday preceding the annual Georgia-Florida football game is to reduce the burden of county resources during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Crowds that typically gather on the beach create the need for extra police, fire, emergency medical care, hospital services, and litter pickup and control.
If approved, the ban will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 29 and expire 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 30, the day of the game.
Public hearings at the beginning of the meeting include a rezoning request by Capital Square to add a parcel and amend the planned development district.
The plan on a 16-acre tract is to build a commercial/multi-family residential development at 16 units per acre. A request for the other parcel off Capital Square Drive is to allow mixed uses throughout the planned development.
Another public hearing will be held for commissioners to consider a rezoning request for 13 acres in the 3600 block of U.S. 82 from forest agricultural and local commercial to planned development. If approved, the rezoning will allow the construction of a retail storage facility for recreational vehicles and boats, as well as an on-site manager’s residence.
A public hearing also will be held to consider a rezoning request for the Fancy Bluff planned development district. The 138-acre site, located near the Satilla Shores subdivision, will be the home of a marina, RV park and restaurant.
Thursday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be streamed lived at youtube.com/user/glynnboc/live.