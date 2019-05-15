Beach accesses at old Coast Guard station, Massengale Park to close temporarily
Beach accesses at Massengale Park and the old Coast Guard station parking area will be closed Wednesday and Thursday mornings respectively while the county’s Public Works Department installs new flagpoles.
Public works will close the main boardwalk from Massengale Park to East Beach this morning from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The boardwalk at the old Coast Guard station will be closed for the same time span on Thursday.
All other beach access points will be open.
Recreation and Park Manager Lisa Gurganus said the new poles will be used to display beach safety flags. Five different flags will be changed out depending on the degree of hazard present at the beach.
Green means low hazards, yellow means medium hazards and red indicates very hazardous conditions. Two red flags mean the beach is closed and a purple flag signals marine pests such as jellyfish or stingrays have been spotted.
For more information, contact county public works at 912-554-7749.
— The Brunswick News